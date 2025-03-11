xSuite and Hypatos Announce Strategic Partnership

Hypatos’ AI capabilities are integrated into xSuite solutions, while xSuite workflows enhance the Hypatos offering.

Ahrensburg/Potsdam, Germany, March 11, 2025 – The xSuite Group has been leveraging artificial intelligence in its invoice processing software for some time, taking traditional OCR-based technology to the next level – now with generative AI and large language models (LLMs). With a new partnership agreement signed in December 2024, AI components from Hypatos, a leading AI automation company based in Potsdam, Germany, are complementing xSuite’s solutions.

As part of this collaboration, xSuite will use Hypatos as an OEM component within its software, initially focusing on invoice processing, with plans to expand to other solutions. Simultaneously, Hypatos will incorporate xSuite’s SAP-integrated workflows into its portfolio, providing a more comprehensive automation suite.

Hypatos, headquartered in Potsdam with offices in Europe and the U.S., specializes in AI-powered document processing and business process automation. Recognized by Gartner as a leader in the 2024 Market Guide for Intelligent Document Processing and the 2023 Market Guide for APIA Solutions, Hypatos is a key player in the AI automation landscape.

Matthias Lemenkühler, Chief Product & Technology Officer at xSuite, commented:

"Extending our portfolio with Hypatos‘ AI capabilities significantly enhances automation for our customers, particularly in invoice processing. Since Hypatos’ AI components are based on large language models, we anticipate substantial improvements in document recognition accuracy, ultimately creating a faster and more seamless workflow for our users."

Dr. Uli Erxleben, Founder and Managing Director of Hypatos, added: "xSuite and Hypatos are a perfect match, as we both focus on SAP-integrated solutions for similar customer segments. Even before this partnership, we served many of the same clients, making this collaboration a natural fit. With xSuite’s workflow solutions powered by our AI, our customers will benefit from an unmatched level of automation and efficiency."

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving. Delivering everything from a single source (software components and services). xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We are proud of the superior quality products we offer, proven by the SAP solutions and deployment environment certifications we regularly receive. With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 300 employees across nine locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

About Hypatos

Hypatos is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions designed to assist businesses in common financial department processes. By leveraging LLM-based AI agents, Hypatos helps organizations streamline complex workflows, improving efficiency and enabling sustainable automation. This reduces manual, time-intensive tasks and allows businesses to allocate resources to strategic initiatives and high-value activities.

Since its founding in 2018 in Potsdam, Hypatos has grown into a global company with over 80 experts across more than 16 locations. With offices in Germany (Potsdam, Berlin), the United States (Miami, New York), and Poland (Wrocław), Hypatos serves clients across industries such as industrial manufacturing, construction, consumer goods, retail, media, energy, and logistics. These organizations rely on Hypatos to automate millions of business transactions annually.

In addition, Hypatos collaborates with a strong network of trusted partners. The Hypatos Partner Network brings together industry leaders who help companies in advancing their digital transformation processes – ensuring efficient, future-proof automation that delivers long-term value.

Contact:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Marketing & PR

Tel. +49 (0)4102/88 38 36

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com



