HB Strategies Adds Brian Taffora as Principal to Wisconsin Advocacy Team

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies announced today that experienced lobbyist Brian Taffora has joined the firm’s Wisconsin state advocacy team as a Principal in its Madison office. In addition to his record of success for clients and ability to achieve results within the Executive Branch and State Legislature, Brian has deep experience with start-ups and emerging businesses, venture capital, and economic development projects. HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt said, “Brian is a connector of ideas and people. His extensive background in finance and business informs his solutions-based strategies and has translated into significant wins for his clients. He will be a real asset to our clients and to our team in Wisconsin.”Brian has years of experience as a successful lobbyist including working as a Principal at Michael Best Strategies in Madison. Brian earlier served on the transition team for then Wisconsin Governor-Elect Tony Evers. Prior to that, he was appointed as the Director of Economic Development for the Office of the Milwaukee County Executive, where he worked with local government officials in 19 municipalities to devise and implement major development and redevelopment strategies and projects.Rob Marchant, HB Strategies Wisconsin Managing Principal, said, “I am excited that Brian has decided to join our bipartisan team. With his business background and key relationships, particularly in Southeast Wisconsin, clients appreciate what he brings to the table.”Brian has deep roots in the business community in Southeast Wisconsin and has served as Executive Director and Vice President of Government Affairs for the Wisconsin Business Council, a statewide organization he helped establish. In that role, he regularly collaborated with elected officials, policymakers, lobbyists, and business leaders to enhance the business climate of Wisconsin. He monitored and analyzed legislative and regulatory developments in the state legislature and advised business executives on public policy and pending legislation.HB Strategies COO Gregg Hartley added, “Our commitment to delivering best-in-class service guarantees that each of our lobbyists are experts within their state and Brian certainly fits into that category.”ABOUT HB STRATEGIESHB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today HB Strategies has thirteen offices nationwide. The firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin. The firm’s Federal Government Affairs group ranks as one of Washington’s top-performing lobbying firms. Its Public Affairs practice is based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

