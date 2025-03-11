The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s officee closing today, March 11th, at 9:00 A.M.

The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s office will be closing today, March 11th at 9:00 am. For questions about court cases or assistance with on-line payments, please contact the Wells County Clerk’s office at 701-547-3122.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.