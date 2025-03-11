Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,374 in the last 365 days.

The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s officee closing today, March 11th, at 9:00 A.M.

The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s office will be closing today, March 11th at 9:00 am.  For questions about court cases or assistance with on-line payments, please contact the Wells County Clerk’s office at 701-547-3122.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s officee closing today, March 11th, at 9:00 A.M.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more