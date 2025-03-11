DCL International Unveils Groundbreaking Catalyst for Hydrogen Peroxide Decomposition, Redefining Clean Propulsion Technologies

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCL International Inc. (DCL), part of the DCL Technology Group and a global leader in advanced catalytic technologies, has launched a revolutionary catalyst for hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) decomposition. This innovative technology is poised to transform industries reliant on clean propulsion, fast, high-efficiency chemical reactions, and sustainable energy applications.

Engineered with an unprecedented metallic high-surface-area substrate, the DCL catalyst offers unparalleled decomposition efficiency, rapidly converting H₂O₂ into oxygen and water vapor without harmful emissions. This innovation is particularly critical for applications where precision, speed, reliability, and environmental sustainability are paramount, including aerospace, defense, medical sterilization, wastewater treatment, energy, and more.

“DCL’s breakthrough catalyst represents a significant advancement in H₂O₂ decomposition technology,” said Shazam Williams, Technical Director of DCL. “With its exceptional thermal conductivity, rapid reaction rate, and superior durability under extreme conditions, this catalyst is a game-changer for industries requiring clean, efficient propulsion, chemical engineering, and energy solutions.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Unrivaled gas velocities: Capable of handling 2000 m/s gas velocity (> Mach 5 ). This is 130 times the gas velocity in a standard automotive catalyst.

Capable of handling 2000 m/s gas velocity (> Mach 5 ). This is 130 times the gas velocity in a standard automotive catalyst. High Surface Area & Cell Density: With up to 3,000 cpsi, and future capabilities reaching 4,000 cpsi, this catalyst maximizes efficiency in high-pressure environments.

With up to 3,000 cpsi, and future capabilities reaching 4,000 cpsi, this catalyst maximizes efficiency in high-pressure environments. Extreme Durability: Constructed from brazed metal alloys, ensuring resistance to high thermal and mechanical stress.

Constructed from brazed metal alloys, ensuring resistance to high thermal and mechanical stress. Customizable for Diverse Applications: Adaptable for aerospace propulsion, military defense systems, medical sterilization equipment, wastewater treatment, and next-generation renewable energy technologies.

Adaptable for aerospace propulsion, military defense systems, medical sterilization equipment, wastewater treatment, and next-generation renewable energy technologies. Low Back Pressure & High Efficiency: Ensures optimal flow dynamics, reducing energy consumption while maximizing performance.



The DCL catalyst, which was recently used in the successful launch of a private rocket, is particularly well-suited for aerospace and defense applications, where H₂O₂-based propulsion offers a safe, high-thrust alternative to conventional fuels. The technology also presents significant opportunities in renewable energy sectors, where clean decomposition reactions are crucial for sustainable power generation. Additionally, DCL’s catalyst is finding new applications in medical device sterilization and wastewater treatment, efficiently breaking down H₂O₂ for safer environmental disposal and medical-grade sanitation solutions.

“With increasing demand for green propulsion and efficient chemical decomposition technologies, DCL’s innovation delivers an unmatched combination of performance, durability, and environmental benefits,” added Williams. “We are committed to pioneering solutions that drive cleaner, safer, and more efficient energy transitions worldwide.”

DCL continues to lead the way in catalytic engineering, offering customized solutions for the most demanding industrial applications.

About DCL International Inc.

DCL International has been a global leader in advanced catalytic solutions for over 40 years, helping industries operate more cleanly and efficiently. As a family-owned company, DCL specializes in high-performance catalysts, catalyst substrates, and emission control systems designed to help businesses meet stringent environmental standards without sacrificing reliability or productivity.

With operations in North America and Europe, DCL collaborates with clients worldwide to develop innovative, sustainable technologies that reduce emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve industrial efficiency. The company’s mission is to make cleaner energy more practical, effective, and accessible. DCL is committed to engineering solutions that empower industries to thrive in a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93de17a3-b94a-4d33-9d40-654cea6d3590

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/158dc5c3-c80f-4c68-839a-c192118d8512

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e74e6b1-134b-45c8-9e5f-941e3f2d99cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e30b496-63ad-40c9-a596-a20006141f5a

New DCL catalyst The DCL catalyst is well-suited for aerospace and defense applications, where H₂O₂-based propulsion offers a safe, high-thrust alternative to conventional fuels. DCL's revolutionary catalyst for hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) decomposition DCL's revolutionary catalyst for hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) decomposition DCL's revolutionary catalyst for H₂O₂ decomposition DCL's innovative technology is poised to transform industries reliant on clean propulsion, fast, high-efficiency chemical reactions, and sustainable energy applications. Dr. Shazam Williams, Technical Director of DCL Dr. Shazam Williams, Technical Director of DCL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.