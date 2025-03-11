Universal Pest & Termite Warns Residents of Costly Mistake: Confusing Termites and Ants

Termite Damage Chesapeake Swarming Termite Safe | Effective Termite Pest Control

A simple termite inspection by a termite professional can be what saves a homeowner from a costly termite damage repair.” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leading Pest Control / Termite Company with locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News, is celebrating 25 years in business. As part of their anniversary celebration, the company is raising awareness about a common mistake that can cost homeowners thousands of dollars in damage: confusing termites and ants.According to Universal Pest & Termite, many people mistakenly believe that termites and ants are the same or similar insects. However, this misconception can have costly consequences, especially for residents in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Newport News, Virginia where termite infestations are prevalent.As the weather warms up and spring approaches, homeowners in Virginia are facing a growing concern - termite damage. According to recent reports, the cost of termite damage in Virginia has been on the rise, causing significant financial burden for homeowners.The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported a 15% increase in termite damage claims in the past year. This alarming trend has caught the attention of homeowners and experts alike, as the cost of termite damage can range from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the severity of the infestation.Termite damage not only affects the structural integrity of homes, but it can also lead to costly repairs and decrease the value of the property. With the rise in termite damage costs, homeowners are urged to take preventative measures to protect their homes and investments."Termites and ants may look similar, but they are vastly different in terms of behavior and the damage they can cause," says George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite. "Termites are known as 'silent destroyers' because they can cause extensive damage to a home without being detected until it's too late. Ants, on the other hand, are more of a nuisance and do not cause the same level of destruction."Universal Pest & Termite has treated over 10,000 homes for termites in the Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Newport News areas. The company urges homeowners to educate themselves on the differences between termites and ants and to seek professional help if they suspect a termite infestation."Termites can cause thousands of dollars in damage to a home, and the longer they go undetected, the more costly the repairs will be," says Pilkington. "That's why it's important for homeowners to know the signs of a termite infestation and to seek professional help immediately if they suspect an issue."As Universal Pest & Termite celebrates 25 years of serving the Virginia Beach and Newport News communities, they continue to prioritize educating homeowners and providing effective pest control solutions. For more information on termites and ants, or to schedule a termite inspection , visit their website or call their office.About Universal Pest & Termite:Universal Pest & Termite is a family-owned and operated pest control company with locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News. With over 25 years of experience, they provide effective and environmentally-friendly pest control and termite control solutions for residential and commercial properties. Their team of trained technicians is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and protecting homes from pests. For more information, visit their website at www.universalpest.com or call (757) 502-0200.

