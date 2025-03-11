Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with RNA Advisors to Advance Drug Development Strategy

Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for muscular dystrophies and age-related muscle degeneration, today announced a strategic collaboration with RNA Advisors , a leading life sciences advisory firm specializing in valuation, strategy, and transaction support. This partnership will support Sarcomatrix in optimizing its financial strategy, corporate positioning, and investor engagement as it advances its innovative drug pipeline, including its lead candidate, S-969.RNA Advisors will provide strategic insights, financial modeling, and transaction advisory support to help Sarcomatrix secure funding, navigate preclinical and clinical development, and maximize the market potential of its therapies. This collaboration is a key step in Sarcomatrix’s long-term plan to bring new hope to patients with muscle-related diseases.“We’re at a critical point in our growth, moving our pipeline closer to clinical development,” said David Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics. “Partnering with RNA Advisors gives us the expertise we need to sharpen our financial strategy, build investor confidence, and set our programs up for lasting success. Their deep understanding of the life sciences industry will be invaluable as we move forward.”RNA Advisors has extensive experience helping biotech companies with valuations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing deals, and corporate strategy. With a strong track record of advising life sciences firms on capital formation and deal execution, RNA Advisors is well-equipped to support Sarcomatrix’s mission of bringing transformative therapies to patients.“Sarcomatrix is working on innovative solutions for muscle diseases, an area with significant unmet medical needs,” said Sam Renwick, Founding Principal at RNA Advisors. “We’re excited to support their vision by helping them execute a smart strategy that creates value for both patients and stakeholders.”This collaboration is expected to help Sarcomatrix navigate today’s complex biotech investment landscape while accelerating its progress toward clinical validation.About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics:Sarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies, sarcopenia, and other muscle-related diseases. The company’s lead candidate, S-969, targets a key kinase on the Hippo-YAP axis, with the potential to restore muscle integrity and function. By leveraging cutting-edge science and strategic partnerships, Sarcomatrix is committed to delivering life-changing treatments to patients with muscle degeneration disorders. For more information, visit www.sarcomatrix.com About RNA Advisors:RNA Advisors is a premier strategic and valuation advisory firm specializing in the life sciences sector. With expertise in financial modeling, transaction advisory, and corporate strategy, RNA Advisors has guided numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies in securing funding, navigating M&A transactions, and optimizing market access. For more information, visit www.rnaadvisors.com Media Contact:

