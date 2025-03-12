Unitas Chooses Tinext Cloud to Upgrade Its IT Infrastructure

Tinext Cloud improves IT and Cloud infrastructure for Unitas

Cloud Migration: A Key Step Towards Digital Accessibility for the Swiss Italian Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unitas, the Swiss Italian Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, has successfully completed the migration of its IT systems from on-premises to the Cloud, with the technical and consulting support of Tinext Cloud.

This digital transformation, aimed at ensuring greater flexibility, security, and reliability in the services offered by the association, marks a fundamental step in better addressing the needs of the Ticino community with visual impairments.

Founded with the goal of improving the quality of life for blind and visually impaired individuals, Unitas provides its members with guidance on adapting to independent living, training in assistive technologies, and innovative solutions such as NetBiblio—a digital archive containing thousands of audiobooks and magnifiable texts for visually impaired users.

The association has always been committed to advocating for the rights of people with visual disabilities and promoting digital accessibility for its members. This commitment made it essential to upgrade its IT infrastructure. Until recently, Unitas managed its infrastructure internally with on-premises servers. However, the obsolescence of this architecture limited the scalability required to meet evolving operational and service needs. Additionally, the increasing need for periodic hardware updates and rising workloads had begun to pose a significant challenge for the future.

“The decision to move to the Cloud was a strategic choice that allowed us to swiftly address the challenges of our aging infrastructure and prepare for constantly evolving technological requirements” said Roberto Gadoni, IT Manager at Unitas “Thanks to Tinext Cloud’s support, we now have a scalable solution that reduces hardware management costs and improves the quality of service for our members while ensuring data security.”

By adopting Cloud services, Unitas has overcome the limitations of maintaining a physical infrastructure, freeing up resources and optimizing access to digital content, such as large files on NetBiblio. Moreover, the Cloud has enhanced service levels by increasing data transfer speeds and enabling more efficient IT support management. This solution has equipped the association with a robust technological platform ready to support future growth and the expansion of its digital initiatives.

“The Unitas Cloud migration project was carefully planned and implemented gradually to minimize any impact on service continuity. Today, Unitas benefits from a more efficient, reliable, and secure IT environment, thanks to the review of perimeter protection systems and centralized management services handled by our specialists” explained Massimo Baioni, Head of Sales at Tinext Cloud “This is a significant example of how technology can serve inclusion and integration for the entire community. We are proud to have supported Unitas in this transition, providing strategic consulting and specialized assistance for a smooth and secure implementation.”

For more details, read the full case study on Tinext Cloud website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.