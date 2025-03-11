NEQSOL Holding Recognized Among the Largest Taxpayers in Azerbaijan

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four portfolio companies within NEQSOL Holding, an international group with over 25 million customers operating across 11 countries with 12,000 employees, have been included in the list of Azerbaijan’s top 100 taxpayers for 2024, as published by the State Tax Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In 2024, NEQSOL Holding companies contributed a total of AZN 171.1 million (USD ~ 60 million) in tax payments to the Azerbaijani state budget, solidifying the holding's position as one of the largest taxpayers in the country.

“Along with substantial tax contributions, NEQSOL Holding actively supports Azerbaijan’s economic development through sustainable business strategies, long-term investments, job creation, and social initiatives aimed at community well-being. These achievements reaffirm the holding’s commitment to transparency, economic growth, and corporate social responsibility,” said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

Among the leading taxpayers within the Holding’s portfolio are Norm, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Nobel Energy Group (including Global Energy Solutions) and other companies.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across 11 countries in telecommunications, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries. The holding places significant emphasis on expanding its presence in Azerbaijan and, as it continues to grow, remains dedicated to contributing to the country’s economic and social development. For more information please see: NEQSOL Holding

Media contact: Neqsol@tiltonconsultancy.com

