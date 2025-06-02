Press release

Atos Group receives confirmatory offer from the French State to acquire part of its former

Advanced Computing business

Vision AI activities excluded from the transaction

Confirmatory offer received from the French State to acquire Eviden’s Advanced Computing business excluding newly separated Vision AI activities

Enterprise Value of €410 million including €110 million contingent earn outs, following the exclusion of Vision AI activities

Vision AI activities, contributing to more than one third of the operating margin of the formerly considered perimeter, repositioned in Eviden to structure a new business unit

The Parties aim to sign a binding agreement1 in the coming weeks, with a closing of the transaction expected in 2026

Paris, France – June 2, 2025 – Following its press release dated November 25, 2024, Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) announces that it has received a confirmatory offer from the French State to acquire its Advanced Computing business, excluding Vision AI activities (comprising mainly the Ipsotek subsidiary acquired in 2021), for an enterprise value (EV) of €410 million, including €110 million earn-outs that are based on profitability indicators for fiscal years 2025 (€50 million that should be paid upon closing) and 2026 (€60 million).

The revised EV in comparison with the one communicated in November 2024 reflects the reduced scope of the transaction.

Atos Group’s Advanced Computing business regroups the High-Performance Computing (HPC) & Quantum as well as the Business Computing & Artificial Intelligence divisions. The transaction perimeter is expected to generate revenue of circa €0.8 billion in 2025.

Eviden will be reorganizing its Vision AI capabilities (based in the UK) around a new business unit to continue its focus on AI, Data and Security as communicated during the Capital Markets Day. With deep expertise in AI-powered video analytics for operations, safety and security (such as abandoned luggage detection, crowd management or manufacturing quality inspection), this structure will support Atos Group organization to deliver improved and higher-value offerings to clients.

The Board of Directors welcomed the offer, based on the report of the independent expert appointed by the Board, which confirmed that the valuation of the disposed perimeter and the terms of the transaction are at fair market value.

Atos Group 2028 financial trajectory presented at the Capital Markets Day on 14 May 2025, on the assumption of a disposal of Advanced Computing, remains unchanged.

1 The binding agreement refers to the put option agreement. A share purchase agreement attached to the put option agreement will be signed upon and subject to completion of the information procedure and consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies. It is also specified that the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant regulation authorities.

