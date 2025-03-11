Contact Lenses Market Size to Reach $18.30 Billion by 2032 | Global Contact Lenses Industry Report, 2025

Contact Lenses Market Size Contact Lenses Market Share

Leading companies in the contact lenses market include Johnson & Johnson Vision, Alcon, Cooper Companies, Menicon, HOYA, and more.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global contact lenses market size was valued at USD 10.45 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.08 billion in 2024 to USD 18.30 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global contact lenses market with a market share of 34.45% in 2023.Contact lenses are placed on the surface of the eye to help people correct their vision with cases of refractive disorders. The increasing need for improved quality eye care due to the rise in the aging population globally drives market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market’s growth as businesses were closed due to the rising preference for eyeglasses in contrast to contact lenses to lower the infection risk among consumers.𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬™mentions this in a report titled, “𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.”𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-lenses-market-101775 ➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 11.08 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 18.30 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.5% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 151♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multifocal, and Spherical), By Material (Soft, Gas Permeable {Orthokeratology and Scleral}, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Ophthalmologists, Retail Stores, and Online Stores)➡️ 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Based on modality, the market is classified into reusable and disposable. In 2023, the reusable segment dominated the market with the rising number of refractive error patients and a surge in lens users.𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧By design, the market is trifurcated into toric, multifocal, and spherical. The spherical segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to spherical lenses’ precise fitting, easy surface design, and multi-faceted usages for myopia and hyperopia.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Based on material, the market is divided into soft, gas-permeable, and others. The soft segment led the market in 2023 with the increasing awareness related to the benefits of soft material, such as better vision over eyeglasses.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡By distribution channel, the market is segmented into ophthalmologists, retail stores, and online stores. The retail stores segment held the dominant market share in 2023 as retail stores offer hands-on experience to customers seeking to purchase the right item from several varieties.Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞The report offers:• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contact-lenses-market-101775 ➡️ 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Surging initiatives by prominent organizations and government agencies working on national and regional levels to increase awareness about the benefits of vision correction augmented the vision correction users globally. With the increasing number of lens wearers globally the contact lenses market growth is anticipated to be substantial.However, the shifting preferences of people toward Lasik surgery to receive permanent relief from vision issues may impede market growth.➡️ 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (U.S.)• Alcon (Switzerland)• The Cooper Companies Inc. (U.S.)• Menicon Co., Ltd. (Japan)• HOYA Corporation (Japan)• EssilorLuxottica (France)• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚North America held the dominant contact lenses market share and was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2023. The growth is attributed to the surging incidences of refractive errors, propelling the demand for advanced lenses in Canada and the U.S.Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period with the increasing number of new technologies launched by manufacturing companies to develop contact lenses.➡️ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧In terms of the competitive landscape, the contact lenses market consists of key players, including Menicon Co., Ltd, EssilorLuxottica, and others. The surging focus of key players on new product launches to expand their product offerings globally drives market expansion.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/contact-lenses-market-101775 ➡️ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Alcon introduced TOTAL30 Multifocal Lenses for presbyopia patients, available in the U.S. and select international markets.𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Bausch + Lomb launched Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal Silicone Hydrogel Lenses in the U.S., providing clear vision for presbyopia with daily disposables.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: The Cooper Companies Inc. released CooperVision MyDay Energys Lenses in the U.S., designed to alleviate symptoms of digital eye strain.February 2023: Alcon expanded its portfolio with a new total toric lens for astigmatic patients, offering high-performance daily disposable and reusable options.𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬- U.S. Contact Lenses Market Size and Industry Report Disposable Contact Lenses Market Growth and Global Report

