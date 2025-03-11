From Passive Viewers to Active Fans: New Partnership Reimagines MLB Promotions Through Gamified Learning

Masters of Trivia Presentation Image Masters of Trivia - Babe Ruth MOT-logo

New Strategic Alliance Targets Declining MLB Fan Engagement Through Gamified Education and Hyper-Targeted Reach.

Partnering with Masters of Trivia enables us to leverage their cutting-edge platform to offer MLB fans an interactive and educational experience, fostering deeper connections with the sport.” — Jeff Wolfman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Marketing Corp. (BMC), a leading media and marketing agency based in New York, and Intelligent Games LLC, the developer behind the innovative Masters of Trivia educational quiz platform, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing fan engagement within Major League Baseball (MLB).​This collaboration seeks to integrate BMC's extensive experience in media, marketing, and promotional strategies with Masters of Trivia's proprietary content , advanced algorithms, and unique access to diverse internet communities. The partnership aspires to create an enriched MLB fan experience that drives increased participation and boosts ticket sales.​A SYNERGISTIC APPROACH TO FAN ENGAGEMENTOver the past two decades, BMC has established itself as a pioneer in crafting significant opportunities for clients, particularly when traditional cash budgets were limited. By incorporating trade elements into deals, BMC has consistently delivered value and innovation. This partnership with Masters of Trivia aligns seamlessly with BMC's business model, emphasizing the importance of trade and strategic collaborations to achieve mutual success.​"Our history of integrating trade into our business model has allowed us to create unique opportunities for our clients," said Jeff Wolfman, CEO. "Partnering with Masters of Trivia enables us to leverage their cutting-edge platform to offer MLB fans an interactive and educational experience, fostering deeper connections with the sport."​MASTERS OF TRIVIA: EDUCATING WHILE ENTERTAININGMasters of Trivia, relaunched in 2023 under the leadership of serial entrepreneur and trivia enthusiast Dom Einhorn , operates with the core mission to "educate while entertaining." The platform has experienced rapid growth, achieving over 300,000 global downloads since its relaunch, demonstrating its widespread appeal."Our slogan, 'Knowledge Gamified,' reflects our commitment to prioritizing education while ensuring deep user engagement through entertainment and incentives," said Dom Einhorn, Founder of Masters of Trivia. "This partnership with BMC allows us to extend our platform's reach, offering MLB fans enriching content that enhances their connection to the game."​UNLOCKING HYPER-TARGETED ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES FOR MLBA distinguishing feature of Masters of Trivia is its capability to hyper-target highly defined consumer segments, making it an effective medium for advertisers aiming to reach specific audiences. The platform's advertising engine achieves click-through and conversion rates 15 to 30 times higher than industry averages by delivering relevant content that enhances user experience.By integrating MLB-themed trivia and interactive content, the partnership aims to engage fans on a granular level, offering personalized experiences that resonate with individual interests. This approach not only enriches the fan experience but also provides MLB and its partners with valuable insights into audience preferences and behaviors.​DRIVING FAN PARTICIPATION AND TICKET SALESThe collaboration between BMC and Masters of Trivia is timely, as MLB seeks innovative ways to engage a diverse and global audience. By blending educational content with interactive gameplay, the partnership aims to increase fan participation, both online and at live events, thereby driving ticket sales and overall engagement.​"This partnership represents a seamless fusion of content and context," said Jeff Wolfman. "By leveraging Masters of Trivia's platform, we can deliver MLB content that is both informative and entertaining, creating a dynamic fan experience that encourages active participation."​FUTURE PROSPECTSLooking ahead, BMC and Masters of Trivia plan to expand their collaborative efforts to include additional sports leagues and entertainment sectors, further enhancing fan engagement through innovative content delivery and strategic marketing initiatives.​"Our goal is to become the for-profit Wikipedia for quizzes, monetizing our platform through value-added brand displays that harmonize with our game economics," added Dom Einhorn. "This partnership with BMC is a significant step toward achieving that vision within the sports industry."ABOUT BROADCAST MARKETING CORP.Broadcast Marketing Corp. (BMC) is a New York-based media and marketing agency with over 20 years of experience in creating innovative solutions for clients across various industries. Specializing in media buying, promotional strategies, and trade integration, BMC is lead by Jeff Wolfman and has a proven track record of delivering value and driving growth for its partners.​Jeff Wolfman has executed corporate trade transactions in virtually every consumer product and service category including packaged goods, food, apparel, automotive, pharmaceuticals, industrial and specialty chemicals, transportation, travel and real estate.Jeff is also an experienced media veteran with an extensive media sales and buying background servicing over one third of the Fortune 500 Companies, including leading national advertisers like ATT, Arena Football League, Diageo, Gold’s Gym Fitness Centers, Papa John’s Pizza. BMC maintains ongoing relationships with over 2,000 media vendors across the U.S. and around the world, including the most recognized in the print, broadcast, cable, out-of-home, Internet and non-traditional areas.ABOUT INTELLIGENT GAMES LLC. / MASTERS OF TRIVIAMasters of Trivia, developed by Intelligent Games LLC, is an educational quiz platform dedicated to "educating while entertaining." With a mission to build the largest casual trivia and quiz game globally, Masters of Trivia offers users engaging content across a wide range of topics, utilizing hyper-targeted advertising to enhance user experience and provide value to advertisers.​MEDIA CONTACTSBroadcast Marketing Corp.Jeff WolfmanCEOjeffw@bmc-ny.com+19175535240Masters of TriviaDom EinhornFounderdom@mastersoftrivia.com+13109190760

