Giftify, Inc. Unveils New Platform to Help Fans Save on Sports Tickets and Merchandise Amid Rising Costs

CardCash Platform Provides Cost-Reduction Strategy for High-Demand Sports Tickets and Merchandise Ahead of 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) Season.

As MLB teams welcome fans back to stadiums across the nation, this is the perfect time for people to check their wallets, trade in unused gift cards.” — Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc.

SCHAUMBURG, FRANCE, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giftify, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIFT ) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the expansion of its CardCash.com platform into the high-margin sports retail sector, offering consumers smart saving solutions for sports fans to save on tickets, apparel and game-day essentials as part of the Company's strategic growth initiative for 2025.With the 2025 MLB season getting underway, fans are facing rising costs for tickets, gear, and game-day essentials. The average cost of attending a baseball game has climbed to $152 for a family of four, with premium seats seeing increases as high as 38.8%. But CardCash.com, a leading secondary gift card exchange operated by Giftify, is stepping up to help fans save.By using discounted gift cards from StubHub, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Fanatics, families can cut costs on tickets, jerseys, and game-day snacks.For example, a family of four heading to a Yankees game this season, their tickets alone would cost over $300, but by paying with StubHub gift cards purchased at CardCash.com at an 11% discount, they save over $30. Grabbing team gear from MLB Shop? That's another 11% saved.MAKING BASEBALL MORE AFFORDABLE"With rising ticket prices, fans are looking for ways to save without missing out on their favorite teams," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com. "By using our discounted gift cards, baseball lovers can cut costs by 10-20%, whether they're buying tickets, upgrading their game-day outfits, or picking up tailgating gear."SPRING CLEANING: TURN UNUSED GIFT CARD INTO GAME-DAY CASHThe CardCash.com platform offers a comprehensive solution for sports fans: not only can they purchase discounted gift cards to save on upcoming expenses, but they can also monetize unused gift cards by exchanging them for cash or store credit-creating a complete financial ecosystem for sports enthusiasts. Just as fans engage in spring cleaning around their homes, CardCash encourages them to clear out their wallets and drawers of forgotten gift cards and transform that untapped value into memorable sports experiences."As MLB teams welcome fans back to stadiums across the nation, this is the perfect time for people to check their wallets, trade in unused gift cards, and put those funds toward experiences they'll actually enjoy," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "Why let old gift cards go to waste when they can help get you to the ballpark? This sports fan initiative represents a key component of our 2025 growth strategy to penetrate high-frequency consumer spending categories while building recurring engagement with our platform."Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com Forward-Looking StatementsPress Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors Contacts:
IR@giftifyinc.com

