Eat & Walkabout Wins Prestigious Global Culinary Travel Award, Leading Sustainable Food Tourism in Spain & Portugal

VIGO, PONTEVEDRA, GALICIA, SPAIN, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eat & Walkabout has been recognized as the "Best Program to Promote Culinary Culture to Visitors" at the prestigious 2024 Global Culinary Travel Awards, organized by the World Food Travel Association (WFTA).This significant achievement highlights Eat & Walkabout's unwavering commitment to connecting travelers with authentic food traditions through sustainable tourism practices that support local communities and preserve cultural heritage."This recognition validates our mission to create experiences that go beyond typical tourist offerings," said Tiernan O'Rourke, co-founder of Eat & Walkabout.Industry-Leading Culinary ExperiencesEat & Walkabout has distinguished itself through comprehensive offerings that showcase the rich gastronomic heritage of the Iberian Peninsula:· Immersive Wine Tours: Exclusive access to historic vineyards in renowned regions including the Rías Baixas (home of Albariño wine), El Penedés (Spanish cava), and Porto (Portuguese Port wine), featuring expert-guided tastings and direct interactions with multi-generational winemakers.· Authentic Tapas and Market Experiences: Curated food journeys through local markets and traditional eateries, showcasing signature dishes like Madeira's grilled black scabbard fish and Galicia's pulpo a Feira (octopus), led by knowledgeable local guides.· Hands-On Cooking Workshops: Participatory culinary classes taught by regional chefs using market-fresh ingredients, allowing visitors to master traditional recipes while learning about their cultural significance and family histories.Sustainable Tourism LeadershipThe WFTA award specifically recognizes Eat & Walkabout's pioneering approach to sustainable culinary tourism. The company implements comprehensive practices including:· Partnerships exclusively with small-scale, family-owned food producers and artisans· Carbon-minimal transportation options between culinary destinations· Reduce food waste policies across all tours and experiences· Educational components highlighting sustainable food systems and traditional preservation methods· Direct economic support to rural communities preserving ancestral food traditions"Eat & Walkabout exemplifies how culinary tourism can be a powerful force for cultural preservation and sustainable development," noted a WFTA spokesperson. "Their holistic approach ensures authentic experiences while providing tangible benefits to local communities."Looking Forward: Expansion of Sustainable Culinary TourismBuilding on this recognition, Eat & Walkabout has announced plans to expand its offerings throughout 2025-2026, including:· New multi-day immersive experiences in emerging food regions of northern Portugal· Seasonal harvest participation programs connecting visitors directly with food production· Digital preservation initiatives documenting at-risk traditional recipes and techniques· Expanded cooking workshop series featuring locally sourced ingredients and methods· See more Slow Food & Wine Experiences in Spain & Portugal The company's 2025-2026 brochure showcases these new offerings alongside established favorites, reinforcing Eat & Walkabout's position as the authoritative resource for authentic culinary exploration in Spain and Portugal. Download here: Eat & Walkabout Brochure: Spain | Portugal | Italy 2025-2026 For more information about Eat & Walkabout's award-winning culinary experiences or to book a custom tour, visit www.eatandwalkabout.com About Eat & WalkaboutFounded in Spain, Eat & Walkabout is the leading provider of immersive food and wine experiences across Spain and Portugal. Specializing in small-group and private tours, the company offers authentic culinary journeys that connect travelers with local food cultures through sustainable tourism practices. Eat & Walkabout's expert-led experiences include wine tastings, market tours, cooking workshops, and customized gastronomic itineraries that showcase the rich culinary heritage of the Iberian Peninsula.About the World Food Travel Association (WFTA)The World Food Travel Association is the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism, providing professional certification, research, and educational resources to culinary tourism professionals worldwide. The annual Global Culinary Travel Awards recognize exceptional achievement in promoting authentic food cultures through sustainable and innovative tourism initiatives.

