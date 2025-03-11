Tableo Unveils Global Digital Booking Trends 2025 Report

Global digital reservations report 2025

Report highlighting the transformative impact of digital reservation channels on the restaurant industry.

As digital reservations become the norm, restaurants must adapt to a multi-channel booking strategy. Our data confirms that platforms like Google are key to attracting new customers.” — Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO Tableo

ZEBBUG, MALTA, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tableo, a leading restaurant reservation and management platform, has unveiled its Global Digital Booking Trends Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of restaurant reservation trends across 75 countries. The report, based on 1 million total bookings and over 4 million covers, highlights the transformative impact of digital reservation channels on the restaurant industry.

Key findings from the report:

*Website booking forms remain the top-performing channel, reinforcing the importance of an optimized and user-friendly booking system on restaurant websites.

*Reserve with Google emerges as a powerful driver of new customer acquisition, with 73% of bookings coming from first-time users.

*Social media channels continue to play a crucial role in customer engagement, while email remains a steady contributor, for larger bookings.

*Restaurants activating Reserve with Google saw a median 32.3% increase in bookings.

Reserve with Google: A game-changer for restaurants

One of the most striking revelations from the report is Reserve with Google’s (RWG) role in attracting new diners, with an astounding 73% of RWG users booking for the first time. This percentage aligns with a study conducted by Reuters in 2018 about Reserve with Google being a winning tool for converting customers. It underscores Google’s expanding influence on restaurant discovery and online reservations.

Strategic takeaways for restaurateurs

*Prioritize website and Google reservation integration to maximize visibility and conversions.

*Leverage social media and email as complementary channels for engagement and direct bookings.

*Monitor and optimize digital booking strategies to drive long-term revenue growth.

