Vitamins and Supplements Market Size to Worth USD 250.81 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.20% during 2024-2032

Vitamins and Supplements Market Vitamins and Supplements Market Share

Key companies covered in the aluminium market report are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nuleaf Naturals LLC., NutraMarks Inc., & Others.

Demand for Herbal Supplements for Improving Immunity System is a New Trend | Technological Advancements and Rising Consumer Spending to Shape Market Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vitamins and supplements market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing demand for healthy and innovative products to prevent various symptoms related to coronavirus, such as tiredness, diarrhea, chest pain, and shortness of breath. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Vitamins and Supplements Market Size and Regional Forecast, 2024-2032.”As per the report, The global vitamins and supplements market size was USD 146.14 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow from USD 154.98 billion in 2024 to USD 250.81 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Moreover, the vitamins and supplements market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 27.74 billion by 2032, driven by the acceptance of healthy intake during their hectic work schedule and rising demand for several vitamins and supplement products. Asia Pacific dominated the vitamins and supplements industry with a market share of 45.78% in 2023.➡️ Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➡️ A list of prominent vitamins and supplements companies operating in the market:• Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Heerlen, Netherlands)• Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)• BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)• Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)• Nuleaf Naturals LLC. (Colorado, U.S)• Herbalife Nutrition (California, U.S.)• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U.K.)• NutraMarks Inc. (California, U.S.)• Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Tokyo, Japan)➡️ Segments-Multivitamins Segment Earned 35.21% in 2023Based on the type, this market is divided into pediatric supplements, calcium supplements, multivitamins, and others. Out of these, the multivitamins segment held 35.21% in terms of the vitamins and supplements market share in 2023. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of vitamin A, C, E, & D to reduce deficiencies of micronutrients.➡️ Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 154.98 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 250.81 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 6.20% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 160𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Multivitamins, Calcium Supplements, Pediatric Supplements, and Others), Form (Capsule, Tablet, Powder, and Liquid & Gel), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retails)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa➡️ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➡️ Report Coverage-Our skilled analysts have presented an accurate picture of the global market for vitamins and supplements by summation, synthesis, and study of data from various crucial sources. They have also included multiple facets of the industry with the main focus on determining the significant market influencers. Thus, the data is reliable and comprehensive. It was collected through extensive primary and secondary research.➡️ Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Vitamins and Supplements MarketThe global vitamins and supplements market offers significant growth opportunities driven by increasing health awareness, aging populations, and rising demand for preventive healthcare. Key trends include personalized nutrition, plant-based and clean-label products, and e-commerce expansion. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present untapped potential due to growing middle-class populations and disposable incomes. Innovation in delivery formats (e.g., gummies, powders) and functional ingredients (e.g., adaptogens, probiotics) also fuels growth. Partnerships with fitness and wellness brands, coupled with digital marketing strategies, can enhance consumer engagement. Regulatory support for product safety and transparency further boosts market credibility and expansion.➡️ Drivers & Restraints-Increasing Awareness of Preventative Healthcare Products to Augment GrowthThe population of children and senior citizens is growing day by day across the globe. This has strengthened the expenditure of people on vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS). Regulatory bodies of various countries are modernizing their norms implemented on the production of vitamins and supplements. Besides, the rising awareness regarding preventative healthcare products among consumers is expected to propel marketing and production efforts by renowned firms.Furthermore, numerous manufacturers worldwide are utilizing unique technologies to fulfil the high demand. At the same time, the rapid acceptance of such products would bolster the vitamins and supplements market growth. However, these products must go through the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, which can result in procedural delay. This factor may hinder the demand for supplements & vitamins.➡️ Regional Insights-High Demand for Traditional Medications to Favor Growth in Asia PacificIn 2023, Asia Pacific generated USD 66.90 billion in terms of revenue. The adoption of the concept of nutritional food items in the region on account of the rising concerns regarding malnutrition would aid growth in this region. Japan and China are considered to be the leading markets because of the high demand for conventional medicines. In North America, the market is set to grow astonishingly on account of the rising acceptance of healthy intake during hectic work schedules, especially in Mexico and the U.S.➡️ Ask For Customization:➡️ Competitive Landscape-Key Players Aim to Conduct R&D Activities to Introduce Novel Vitamins & SupplementsKey Companies operating in this market are striving to strengthen their positions by conducting extensive research and development activities. Some of the others are trying to cater to the high demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic.➡️ Below are two latest industry developments:May 2023 - SmartyPants Vitamins announced the launch of the new version of the company's gummy products, multivitamins without gelatine, which will be available nationwide in Walmart stores.September 2022 – Centrum announced the launch of its all-new Multivitamin range, which includes four different variants in India. With this launch, the company aims to cater to the increasing demand in Asia Pacific.➡️ Read Related Insights: Fresh Vegetables Market Size, Share, Growth, 2032 Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends, 2032Dairy Alternatives Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-alternatives-market-100221 Eggs Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/eggs-market-108483

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.