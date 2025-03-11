Google Ads in Flux: Real Estate PPC Expert Kanhiya Lal Shares Insights on the Future

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google Ads has long been a key marketing channel for real estate businesses, helping them generate leads, drive site visits, and boost sales. But with Google constantly updating its ad platform, real estate marketers must adapt to stay ahead. Kanhiya Lal, COO of Propstory , a leading real estate marketing firm, has deep expertise in running high-performing ad campaigns. With over $45 million in hands-on ad spend experience, he understands what works—and what doesn’t—in real estate advertising. As Google Ads evolves, Kanhiya shares his insights on the latest changes and how real estate businesses can adjust their strategies for better results.Industry Challenges & Google Ads ShiftsThe real estate industry relies heavily on Google Ads to attract serious buyers and investors. With high-value transactions, businesses can’t afford to waste their ad spend on unqualified leads.However, rising competition has driven up costs, making it harder to maintain strong ROI. At the same time, Google’s increasing reliance on automation—like Performance Max campaigns—has reduced control over targeting, forcing advertisers to rethink their approach.A major shift is the decline of traditional keyword-based targeting. Google’s AI now prioritizes intent and audience signals over exact-match keywords, changing how ads are served.Real estate advertisers who previously relied on high-intent search terms are now seeing broader placements, sometimes leading to wasted spend. Additionally, the phase-out of third-party cookies means remarketing strategies must evolve. To stay ahead, real estate marketers need to focus on first-party data, audience segmentation, and conversion-focused ad strategies that align with Google’s automation-driven ecosystem.Kanhiya Lal’s Expert InsightsKanhiya Lal believes that real estate advertisers need to shift from rigid, keyword-heavy strategies to a more data-driven, audience-first approach. Instead of relying solely on exact-match keywords, he advises leveraging Google’s AI-powered audience signals to reach high-intent buyers.This means using Customer Match, first-party data, and predictive analytics to refine targeting and reduce wasted spend. Advertisers who embrace automation while maintaining tight control over inputs—such as high-quality landing pages, well-structured ad creatives, and optimized bidding strategies—will see better results.Another key strategy is adapting to Google’s changing ad formats. Performance Max campaigns, while automated, can be optimized by feeding the right assets, setting clear conversion goals, and excluding irrelevant placements. Kanhiya also emphasizes the importance of lead qualification.Many real estate businesses focus on generating leads but struggle with quality. He recommends integrating CRM data with Google Ads to track which leads convert into actual buyers, then using that data to refine ad targeting. By taking a structured, performance-driven approach, real estate marketers can stay ahead of the curve and maximize their ad spend efficiency."I’ve worked on hundreds of real estate campaigns for top builders, helping them generate high-quality leads and drive sales. Google Ads has always been a powerful tool for real estate marketing, and while the recent shifts bring challenges, they also create new opportunities. The platform is evolving with better automation, audience targeting, and AI-driven insights. The key is to adapt—embrace data, refine strategies, and use these tools to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market." – Kanhiya Lal, COO of PropstoryThe Future of Real Estate Advertising with Google AdsThe future of real estate advertising with Google Ads will be driven by automation, AI-powered targeting, and first-party data. Traditional keyword-based campaigns will continue to take a backseat as Google shifts toward intent-driven audience signals. Real estate businesses that rely solely on broad targeting or outdated tactics will struggle to compete.Instead, those who invest in data-driven strategies—like CRM integration, predictive analytics, and high-quality ad creatives—will see better lead quality and higher conversion rates.

