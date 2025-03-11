South Cumberland State Park Opens Exhibit on Convict Leasing in Post-Civil War Era

South Cumberland State Park has opened a new exhibit titled “Condemned to Labor: Convict Leasing and the Lone Rock Stockade,” exploring a significant and complex chapter in Tennessee’s history.

The exhibit results from detailed archaeological research at the site of the Lone Rock Stockade and efforts by students and faculty from the nearby Sewanee: University of The South.

“This exhibit helps people learn about an important time in our state’s history,” said Park Manager George Shinn. “We are glad we can present this story in a detailed way, and we invite everyone to see it.”

In 2020, Dr. Camile Westmont began research into the location the Lone Rock Stockade and the lives of those involved. This resulted in archaeological digs in cooperation with the Tennessee Division of Archaeology and Sewanee: The University of the South. Much new information was uncovered and led to a deeper understanding of post-Civil War labor and the mining and smelting industries of the time.

In 2023, Dr. Tiffany Momon, also of Sewanee, partnered with Tennessee State Parks to develop an exhibit which shared this history with visitors to South Cumberland State Park. This partnership leveraged community members, academics, park professionals, and other subject matter experts.

The stockade was first built around 1871. Free miners burned it down in 1892 during the Coal Creek Wars before it was rebuilt. To discover more, visit the park and join a tour of the coke ovens at the Lone Rock Stockade Trail.