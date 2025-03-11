Ghost River State Natural Area Seeks Public Input on Grant Proposal

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will conduct virtual and in-person public meetings this month seeking input on a Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant proposal for the Ghost River State Natural Area in Fayette County.

The proposal involves replacement of a segment at the east end of Mineral Slough Boardwalk. The segment is currently in poor condition, unsafe, and prone to flooding. It will be expanded with an elevated boardwalk.

The discussions will be about the project, its impact on the community, how it will be funded, design of the proposed boardwalk, and the project timeline. TDEC is requesting an RTP grant for the plan and has submitted an “Intent to Apply” to the program.

The virtual meeting will be March 24 at noon, and the in-person meeting March 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the La Grange Civic Center, 14600 La Grange Rd., Grand Junction, TN. Both meetings are conducted by TDEC’s Division of State Natural Areas. Further details on how to participate in the virtual meeting are available online. No registration for the in-person meeting is required.

The Recreational Trails Program is a federally funded, state administered grant program. The RTP provides grant funding for land acquisition for trails, non-routine trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities.

TDEC officials will answer questions at the meetings and will request public comment, which will be accepted through March 28. Information about the proposal can also be received by emailing a request to Ask.Tdec@tn.gov.

TDEC will accept written and verbal comments and will consider all comments at the close of the comment period. Written comments can be emailed to Sam.King@tn.gov or by mailing the Division of Natural Areas at 500 James Robertson Parkway, 8th Floor, Nashville, TN, 37243.