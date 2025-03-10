American Bar Association Law Day Launch Program

On May 1, 2025, the American Bar Association will once again sponsor Law Day. Law Day was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower, and May 1 was designated Law Day by Congress in 1961. Law Day celebrates the rule of law, and provides an opportunity for all Americans to understand how law and the legal system protect American's liberties.

On Tuesday, March 11th, the ABA will host the launch of the 2025 observance of Law Day. Those interested in the launch may find registration information on the ABA wesite, located here: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/public_education/law-day/

The ABA also provides a host of free lesson plans and classroom activities for teachers on the following site: https://abateacherportal.org/law-day/