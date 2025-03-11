New Report Examines the Link Between Indoor Air Quality and Home Cleaning Practices

Carpet Cleaning before and after collage Rug cleaning granada hills Services JP Carpet Cleaning Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor air quality (IAQ) is emerging as a significant public health concern, with research showing that the quality of air inside homes and businesses can have a direct impact on overall well-being. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that indoor air pollutant levels can be two to five times higher than outdoor air, affecting millions of individuals worldwide.As awareness of this issue grows, experts are analyzing how routine cleaning practices—including professional carpet and floor cleaning services —can play a role in reducing allergens and pollutants. A new analysis highlights how eco-friendly cleaning solutions and regular maintenance contribute to healthier indoor spaces and improve indoor air quality Understanding the Impact of Indoor Air Quality on HealthThe American Lung Association states that poor indoor air quality can lead to a range of health issues, including respiratory irritation, asthma flare-ups, and allergies. The primary indoor air contaminants include:Dust and Pet Dander – These particles accumulate in carpets, upholstery, and HVAC systems, becoming airborne with movement.Mold Spores – High-humidity areas like bathrooms and kitchens foster mold growth, which can lead to respiratory discomfort.Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) – Found in cleaning products, paints, and furnishings, VOCs contribute to indoor air pollution.Pollen and Outdoor Pollutants – These allergens enter homes through open doors and windows, settling into carpets and furniture."The role of household surfaces in trapping and releasing pollutants is often underestimated," says Peter S., an industry professional specializing in home cleaning and maintenance. "Many of these airborne contaminants settle into carpets and upholstery, where they can linger for long periods without proper maintenance."Research Findings: How Cleaning Practices Improve Indoor Air QualityScientific research indicates that regular cleaning and ventilation can significantly reduce indoor pollutants. Studies from the EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outline several effective methods for managing IAQ, including:Deep Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning – The EPA advises vacuuming with HEPA filters and scheduling professional carpet and floor cleaning services every six to twelve months to remove deeply embedded allergens.Tile and Grout Maintenance – The CDC recommends regular grout cleaning and sealing in moisture-prone areas to prevent mold buildup.Hard Surface Cleaning – Dust and allergens accumulate on tile, laminate, and hardwood floors. Frequent sweeping and mopping reduce these airborne contaminants.Air Purification and Ventilation – The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests increasing airflow and using air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters to reduce indoor pollution.Industry Trends: The Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Cleaning SolutionsAs concerns over indoor air quality continue to rise, more consumers are shifting toward eco-friendly cleaning solutions that minimize exposure to harsh chemicals. According to the Global Cleaning Industry Outlook 2024, demand for non-toxic and sustainable cleaning products has increased significantly.A study from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that many conventional cleaning products release VOCs, contributing to indoor air pollution. Consumers are now seeking green cleaning solutions that effectively remove pollutants while reducing environmental impact."Adopting eco-friendly cleaning solutions is becoming a widespread practice among households and businesses," Peter adds. "Minimizing the use of chemical-heavy products supports both environmental sustainability and healthier indoor air."Practical Strategies for Homeowners and BusinessesTo improve indoor air quality, experts recommend implementing a combination of professional services and daily cleaning practices. Here are some essential strategies endorsed by environmental health agencies:1. Use HEPA-Filtered VacuumsHEPA filters trap smaller allergens compared to standard vacuum cleaners, reducing airborne particles and preventing re-circulation.2. Maintain Indoor Humidity LevelsThe EPA suggests keeping humidity levels between 30% and 50% to prevent mold growth and reduce dust mites, which thrive in humid environments.3. Clean Air Ducts and HVAC SystemsDust and allergens accumulate in ventilation systems over time. Regular HVAC maintenance can help reduce indoor pollutants.4. Reduce Indoor Chemical ExposureSwitching to eco-friendly cleaning solutions that avoid harsh chemicals can lower VOC emissions and support better IAQ.5. Schedule Professional Carpet and Floor Cleaning ServicesRegular deep cleaning of carpets, upholstery, and flooring removes pollutants that vacuuming alone cannot eliminate.Community Initiatives and Awareness EffortsWith increased recognition of IAQ as a public health issue, several organizations have launched initiatives to educate homeowners and businesses on improving air quality. Resources from leading agencies include:EPA Indoor Air Quality Guide – www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq CDC Mold Prevention and Cleanup Guidelines – www.cdc.gov/mold American Lung Association Healthy Air Resources – www.lung.org Public health experts recommend that individuals follow these guidelines to create cleaner, healthier indoor environments.The Long-Term Benefits of Improving Indoor Air QualityReducing indoor pollutants can have a significant impact on long-term health. Improved IAQ has been associated with:✅ Fewer Allergy and Asthma Symptoms – Cleaner air reduces airborne allergens that can trigger respiratory issues.✅ Enhanced Cognitive Function – Research suggests that high air quality contributes to better focus and productivity.✅ Lower Risk of Illness – Maintaining a clean home environment can reduce bacteria and viruses on surfaces.✅ Extended Lifespan of Home Furnishings – Proper cleaning prevents buildup in carpets, tile grout, and upholstery, preserving their condition.About This ReportThis report is part of an ongoing analysis of environmental health trends and the role of professional carpet and floor cleaning services in improving indoor air quality. The findings align with public health recommendations from leading environmental organizations.

