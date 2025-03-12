ASRock Industrial Sets New Benchmark in Industrial Cybersecurity with IEC 62443-4-2 Certification

DEKRA has successfully assisted ASRock Industrial in obtaining IEC 62443-4-2 certification through Onward Security, a DEKRA company.

DEKRA and Onward Security Providing Professional Support

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEKRA, the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification, has successfully assisted ASRock Industrial in obtaining IEC 62443-4-2 certification through Onward Security, a DEKRA company. This achievement highlights ASRock Industrial’s cybersecurity capabilities in Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS). It ensures that its iEP-5010G Industrial IoT Controller meets international security standards, further enhancing its global market competitiveness. This milestone not only marks a technological breakthrough in industrial cybersecurity for ASRock Industrial but also demonstrates its commitment to meeting the industry's stringent security and reliability requirements.

As industrial automation and digital transformation accelerate, cybersecurity requirements have become increasingly stringent. The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) further mandates that manufacturers integrate cybersecurity into the product development lifecycle. Following the IEC 62443-4-1 certification obtained by its development team, ASRock Industrial's iEP-5010G has now achieved IEC 62443-4-2 certification, aligning with international industrial cybersecurity standards and laying a solid foundation for CRA compliance.

Beyond specifying security requirements for products, the CRA also mandates that manufacturers establish vulnerability disclosure, reporting, and management mechanisms, which align with the manufacturers’ responsibilities outlined in IEC 62443-4-1. Meanwhile, IEC 62443-4-2 strengthens the technical security of industrial components, such as embedded systems, ensuring fundamental cybersecurity protection. This certification helps enterprises quickly meet CRA requirements and enhances their competitiveness in the European market.

Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, stated, "As the digitalization of industrial environments deepens, industrial equipment faces increasingly severe cyber threats, making cybersecurity compliance a core indicator of corporate competitiveness. The IEC 62443 standard provides a comprehensive security framework for industrial IoT environments worldwide. Successfully obtaining this certification signifies that ASRock Industrial’s product design meets international cybersecurity standards, effectively mitigating potential cyber threats and ensuring secure operation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. DEKRA is honored to have assisted ASRock Industrial in achieving IEC 62443-4-2 certification. Moving forward, we will continue to support more enterprises in strengthening their cybersecurity protection and enhancing their market competitiveness."

James Lee, Chairman of ASRock Industrial, expressed, "The rapid advancement of industrial automation and digital transformation has made cybersecurity not just an add-on, but a fundamental pillar of business operations. We have always been committed to providing secure, reliable, and high-performance industrial computing solutions while actively adopting international standards to meet global market demands. This successful collaboration with DEKRA Group in obtaining IEC 62443-4-2 certification is not only a major milestone in industrial control system security but also a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers. Moving forward, we will continue driving the development of a secure and smarter Industrial IoT ecosystem."

"IEC 62443-4-2 is a core standard for ensuring the cybersecurity of industrial equipment, covering various industrial components, from embedded systems to software applications, and providing a comprehensive set of technical security guidelines. Devices must incorporate authentication, access control, communication protection, and other security functions while implementing appropriate defense mechanisms according to different Security Levels (SL). ASRock Industrial’s achievement of SL2 certification signifies that its products possess enhanced defense capabilities against cyberattacks, meeting the security requirements of industries such as smart manufacturing, energy management, transportation, and medical." said Morgan Hung, General Manager of Onward Security.

About ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial Computer Corporation, established as an independent entity in July 2018, is a prominent industry player specializing in the development of motherboards, edge computers, and related solutions for the manufacturing, business, and retail sectors. As the world-leading provider of Industrial PC systems and motherboards, our customer base spans the globe. Previously, it had been a business unit of ASRock Inc. (est. 2002) which was set up in 2011. ASRock Industrial now operates autonomously, allowing us to devote all resources to delivering exceptional B2B solutions.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.

About Onward Security, a DEKRA Company

Onward Security, a DEKRA company, provides IoT cybersecurity compliance solutions. It has been selected as a Hot Company in the Cybersecurity Internet of Things, Global InfoSec Awards. In addition to possessing Asia's most comprehensive cybersecurity assessment lab, it develops security assessment automation tools. It has been dedicated to helping customers in IoT and IIoT device manufacturing, automotive, medical, and other industries to quickly obtain security certification and effectively manage risks and vulnerabilities of software to ensure cyber and product security.

