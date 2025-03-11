RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through February 2025)
DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
(Through February 2025)
March 10, 2025
HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of February 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.
The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.
REAL ESTATE COMMISSION
Respondent: Shelly K.I. Yamamura, aka Shelley Yamamura, aka Shelly Obata, aka Shelly Teruya, aka Shelly Constantino
Case Number: REC 2023-392-L
Sanction: Voluntary license revocation, $5,000 fine
Effective Date: 2-28-25
RICO alleges that on or about November 30, 2020, Respondent was charged in the United States District Court for the District of Hawai‘i with one count of False Personation of an Employee of the United States in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 912, and that Respondent plead guilty on or about January 28, 2021, and was sentenced on June 2, 2021, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(2), 436B-19(7), 436B-19(8), 436B-19(9), 436B-19(12), 436B-19(14), 467-14(1), 467-14(2), 467-14(7), and 467-14(8). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)
Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/
BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.
