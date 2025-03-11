Marketer and Revmatics Announce Strategic Partnership

New Alliance Set to Revolutionize Landing Page Optimization with Real-Time, AI-Driven Personalization

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer , a leading digital marketing agency known for its data-driven and creative marketing solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Revmatics , creators of the revolutionary AI-driven conversion rate optimization tool, Revmatics CRO. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in digital marketing technology, combining Marketer.co’s expertise in strategic, data-focused digital design with Revmatics' innovative approach to dynamic landing page optimization.Revolutionizing Digital Marketing with AI-Driven SolutionsThe partnership between Marketer.co and Revmatics introduces an integrated solution that redefines the landscape of conversion rate optimization (CRO). Leveraging Revmatics CRO's capabilities, Marketer.co will enhance its service offerings, providing clients with uniquely personalized, high-performing landing pages that adapt in real-time to user behavior and preferences.Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer.co, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This partnership with Revmatics represents a transformative step for Marketer.co and our clients. By integrating Revmatics CRO into our services, we are setting a new standard for what's possible in digital marketing – delivering impressive personalization and efficiency that drive results."This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision for the future of digital marketing. By integrating AI-driven personalization with strategic, data-focused execution, the partnership empowers brands to move beyond static landing pages and create experiences that dynamically adjust to each visitor, ensuring stronger engagement and higher conversion rates.“As we continue to realize the potential of AI agents in marketing, partnerships like this are key to accelerating industry-wide adoption,” said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of Revmatics. “By combining our innovative CRO technology with Marketer.co’s deep expertise, we’re not just improving conversion rates, we’re redefining what’s possible in digital marketing. This is no longer MarTech, it’s RevTech”This partnership is something that has been in the works for a while, as both Nead and the company’s CMO, Samuel Quincy Edwards, feel passionately about the intersection of marketing and artificial intelligence."Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing aligns perfectly with the technology that Revmatics has built out,” said Edwards. “This collaboration allows us to offer our clients not just better marketing results, but a more intelligent approach to achieving those results."Personalized, Data-Driven Marketing at ScaleRevmatics CRO goes beyond traditional landing page builders and A/B testing tools, which are a dime a dozen in today’s software marketplace. By utilizing advanced AI and machine learning technologies to create landing pages that dynamically adapt to each visitor's unique profile, they’ve taken optimization to the next level. This real-time personalization ensures maximum engagement and conversion by delivering the right message at the right time to the right audience.”Together, we are empowering brands to surpass their conversion goals through a fresh, new technology that works across all industries.” said Travis Simon, CMO of Revmatics.As the two companies work together, it will allow both to continue innovating and evolving in a newly competitive space. This partnership will also expand market share and create new use cases for Revmatics.“When we built the groundwork of our CRO technology, the goal was to put it into the hands of as many entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators as possible in order to drastically improve revenue,” says Butler. “We’re excited for this partnership to help bring this vision to life.”A New Era of Conversion Rate OptimizationThe strategic partnership between Marketer.co and Revmatics is poised to transform how businesses approach digital marketing. With a focus on reducing marketing waste and enhancing campaign ROI, the combined offerings of both companies will enable clients to achieve sustainable growth through highly targeted, data-optimized marketing strategies.About Marketer.coMarketer.co is a premier digital marketing agency that unites digital creatives and marketing-obsessed data quants to deliver disciplined, data-driven campaign results for SEO and PPC . With a mantra against marketing campaign waste, Marketer.co strives to provide targeted, sustainable growth for startups to Fortune 500 brands.About RevmaticsRevmatics is at the forefront of ai technologies with products for both identifying and activating audiences. Their conversion rate optimization technology (CRO) is built to personalize every touching of the funnel. Utilizing AI and machine learning, Revmatics CRO transforms static landing pages into dynamic, persona-driven experiences that maximize conversions and user engagement.

