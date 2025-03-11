American Bar Association Law Day Launch Program

On May 1, 2025, the American Bar Association will once again sponsor Law Day. Law Day was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower, and May 1 was designated Law Day by Congress in 1961. Law Day celebrates the rule of law, and provides an opportunity for all Americans to understand how law and the legal system protect American's liberties.
