DNR to Conduct Controlled Burn on Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area

March 10, 2025

Aerial photo of a controlled burn (also known as a prescribed burn). These beneficial fires are ignited under controlled conditions by fire professionals in order to reduce forest fuels, improve wildlife habitat, or prepare sites for tree planting. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to conduct a controlled burn on Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Allegany County this week as weather and other conditions allow. Residents and visitors to the area are advised they may see smoke in the area southwest of Rawlings due to the controlled burn.

This burn will consist of a low, controlled flame targeting underbrush and ground cover debris. The purpose of the burn is to improve habitat for wildlife and to restore stands of fire-dependent plant species such as Pitch Pine and Table Mountain Pine.

“The flames will open up the pine cones, providing food for wildlife and helping a new generation of seedlings to grow,” said Richard Hess, habitat manager for DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service. “Restoring fire to the landscape provides numerous other benefits such as reducing the fuel load, controlling invasive plant species, and improving regeneration of oak species.”

Trained DNR wildland firefighters using fire trucks and other equipment will be present to make sure the burn is done safely and efficiently. Adequate fire lines will be established before the burn. There are no homes nor other structures nearby.

Access to the Wildlife Management Area at its primitive camping area and at Middle Ridge Road will be limited during the burn due to smoke hampering visibility, but will reopen as soon as the burn is completed.

The burn may be rescheduled if weather and other conditions change.