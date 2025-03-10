30th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet March 11
TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at noon Tuesday, March 11, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Kingman County.
This vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Ronald Sylvester retires.
The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.
Public access
The meeting will be streamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel:
http://www.youtube.com/@kansasjudicialbranch4804.
To comment
Accommodation
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:
ADA Coordinator
[email protected]
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
District magistrate judge appointment process
The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to conduct interviews. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:
-
a resident of Kingman County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
-
a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
-
either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Tracey Beverlin and Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.
