Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,296 in the last 365 days.

30th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet March 11

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at noon Tuesday, March 11, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Kingman County.

This vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Ronald Sylvester retires. 

The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.  

Public access 

The meeting will be streamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel: 
http://www.youtube.com/@kansasjudicialbranch4804

To comment 

Accommodation 

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator
[email protected]
785-296-2256
TTY at 711

District magistrate judge appointment process 

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to conduct interviews. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.

A nominee for district magistrate judge must be: 

  • a resident of Kingman County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and 

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months. 

Term of office 

After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 

Nominating commission 

The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Tracey Beverlin and Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

30th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet March 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more