VCBB Sponsoring New Broadband Technician Pre-Apprenticeship Training

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is sponsoring a new Broadband Technician Pre-Apprenticeship Training in partnership with North Country Career Center. It's open for registration and being offered at no cost to participants. It will be comprehensive training for an entry level broadband network technician. The first three-week course will be offered in Montpelier starting March 26 and is available to participants at no cost.

The training starts as Vermont is well on its way to making fiber broadband available to every Vermonter. Once an additional $229 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program hits the state, construction will scale up and more workers will be needed.

Register for the training at the online application.

Read full press release.