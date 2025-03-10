$10M Available for Local & Regional Food Businesses

Published on Monday, March 10, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment is partnering with the Northeast Regional Food Business Center to launch the first round of Business Builder Award Program sub-awards. The program is designed to strengthen Rhode Island and regional food systems across 11 states and D.C. by providing direct funding to small and mid-sized farm and food businesses, including aquaculture and wild-caught marine businesses. Funded through a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service, $10M dollars are available in this round, with awards ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 to support businesses in scaling their operations, expanding markets and connecting segments of the regional food supply chain.

The Business Builder program will fund projects through three specialized funding tracks:

Track 1: Equipment Acquisition ($25,000 - $50,000) Supports the purchase of specialized post-harvest equipment, such as wash-and-pack stations, refrigerated vans, cold storage units and food safety upgrades.

Track 2: Business Development ($15,000 - $25,000) Provides funding for business planning, financial guidance, supply chain analysis, food safety training, workforce development and strategy development.

Track 3: Product & Market Expansion ($50,000 - $100,000) Assists businesses in expanding through new product development, market analysis, packaging supplies, kitchen appliances and software implementation.



Applications opened Feb. 24 and will close April 7. Awardees will be announced in July, and funded projects will begin in August. For more details and to apply for the Business Builder subawards, visit the Northeast Regional Food Business Center website.

“Local food businesses and farms help make the Ocean State such a foodie powerhouse,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Rhode Island is proud to partner in this regional effort to provide financial support to grow the local food economy and strengthen supply chains.”

“DEM is thrilled to partner with the Northeast Regional Food Business Center to enhance our efforts to grow and strengthen Rhode Island’s local food system”, said DEM Director Terry Gray. “The funding provided through this program will help support local farms and food businesses become more resilient and expand into new markets.”

To support prospective applicants, the Center published a pre-recorded webinar and is hosting live informational webinars on March 11, March 19, and March 27 to answer technical questions and provide guidance on the application process.

The Northeast Regional Food Business Center was established by USDA in 2023 and is led by the NASDA Foundation and includes the ten northeastern states and various advisory councils, including DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment, New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Buffalo Go Green, Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement and various advisory councils.

