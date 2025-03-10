Press Releases

03/08/2025

Agriculture Commissioner Hurlburt Statement on Fire at Grower Direct Farms in Somers

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt released the following statement regarding the fire at Grower Direct Farms in Somers, CT, on March 7, 2025.

“Last night’s fire was a devastating loss for Grower Direct Farms and the broader Connecticut agriculture community. I have spoken with the leadership at Grower Direct, and they view this setback as an opportunity to rebuild stronger than before. Their commitment to their business, employees, and customers remains unwavering and I admire their resolve and positive outlook in the face of such a challenging situation. I also wish to express my sincere gratitude to all the emergency responders who braved the challenging weather conditions, and I join the community in wishing for a swift and full recovery of the firefighter who was injured.”

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov