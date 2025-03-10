Walworth County Man Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation, Trafficking

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Samuel Pieper, a former correctional officer for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, was charged on Friday, March 7 with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of trafficking of a child.

On March 6, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mr. Pieper’s residence. The warrant was the result of tips provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) involving suspected exploitation of children where money amounts were being transferred to suspected minors in exchange for videos or images in June and July of 2024. Mr. Pieper was taken into custody at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Pieper was booked in the Walworth County Jail and transported to the Rock County Jail. Mr. Pieper resigned his position as a correctional officer at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office on March 6, 2025. As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Pieper is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

There are no known local victims at this time. If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the ICAC Task Force at (608) 266-1671.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is being prosecuted by the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is assisted by the Whitewater Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin DOJ Crime Response Specialists.