Fountains at Roseville Announces Sip, Savor & Stroll – A Premier Tasting Event

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountains at Roseville is excited to host Sip, Savor & Stroll, an exclusive 21+ tasting event on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This special evening invites guests to enjoy signature bites, handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, and sweet treats from some of the most popular dining destinations at Fountains.Attendees will check in near Guest Services, where they will receive a wristband and tasting pass granting access to featured offerings from participating restaurants. Guests can explore the event at their own pace, stopping at each location to sample specially curated food and drinks. Live acoustic and jazz performances will enhance the atmosphere, creating a lively and engaging experience.This year’s event will feature tastes from some of Fountains at Roseville’s most beloved restaurants, including Zocalo, Rose Park Bistro, House of Oliver, Peet’s Coffee, Salt & Straw, Miabella Gelato, and Dave & Buster’s, with more to be announced. Fountains at Roseville provides the perfect setting to relax and savor the best of local dining, whether enjoying a casual bite or a more upscale tasting experience."Sip, Savor & Stroll is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible culinary talent at Fountains at Roseville," said Michelle Carillo, General Manager of Fountains at Roseville. "This event brings together great food, great company, and a lively atmosphere, all while supporting a meaningful cause."Event Details:Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PMLocation: Fountains at RosevilleTickets: $35 (Use code SAVE5 for $5 off)A portion of the proceeds from Sip, Savor & Stroll will benefit Ticket to Dream Foundation, which helps provide resources and opportunities for foster children in need.Tickets are limited, and advance purchase is encouraged.To purchase tickets and see the full list of participating restaurants, visit:About Fountains at RosevilleFountains at Roseville is a premier lifestyle destination featuring a curated selection of dining,shopping, and entertainment experiences. With a blend of local and national brands, seasonalevents, and inviting outdoor spaces, Fountains continues to be a favorite gathering place for thecommunity.

