Ravel Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Scale Purification Recycling for Blended Textiles

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ravel, an early-stage company in textile recycling, announced the successful closure of its pre-seed funding round at the end of last year. The round was led by At One Ventures, with significant participation from Collateral Good, and backed by Collaborative Fund, Climate Capital, Betterway Ventures, and Moonstone VC. This funding marks a critical step forward in Ravel’s mission to revolutionize the fashion industry through sustainable, closed-loop purification recycling for blended textile materials.Ravel’s proprietary purification recycling process addresses two of the fashion industry’s biggest challenges: the effective recycling of blended material waste and a price-competitive solution for low impact sustainable raw materials. Ravel is a textile-to-textile recycling company, currently specializing in polyester and poly-elastane waste to introduce textile-derived PET into the fashion industry. Their innovative closed-loop system efficiently removes dyes and contaminants at a competitive cost.The global fashion industry is responsible for approximately 92 million tonnes of waste annually, with the majority of it being hard to recycle blended materials, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. These garments are only worn seven to ten times before being discarded, with a significant portion ending up in landfills or incinerators, disproportionately impacting communities in the global south. Current recycling methods, including PET bottle downcycling, fail to address the core issue: the development of scalable systems that can recycle complex blended material textiles back into high-quality fibers for use in new textiles. Existing linear processes fail to close the loop."The bottom of the waste pyramid is being ignored. I’ve seen firsthand how crucial an upheaval is to get sustainable materials on track. We need solutions that are economic, environmental, and truly innovative—now. That’s why we created purification recycling: a new path toward a circular economy." -Zahlen Titcomb, CEO @ Ravel. Having spent almost a decade building and running a ground-up apparel supply chain based out of Beijing, he is keenly interested in seeing massive change at the right velocity.Ravel offers a transformative solution by partnering with manufacturers and brands to unlock true circularity for textiles. Using a proprietary purification recycling process, Ravel transforms end of life textile waste into high purity textile derived rPET pellets that are ready to be made again into the same clothing they came from. This low-energy, closed-loop process preserves the quality of base materials while safely removing contaminants, setting it apart from traditional recycling methods, like depolymerization or mechanical downcycling."Do we have a consumption problem? Probably. Do we have a waste problem? Absolutely. Until we bring obvious economic solutions to the forefront, adoption of sustainable materials and circular economy models will keep bouncing between green premiums and clever marketing. Ravel is here to change that. Our purification recycling for blended fibers will redefine how our generation views and values materials." - Zahlen Titcomb, CEO @ RavelAs the bottle crisis escalates, with mandates requiring PET bottles to be recycled back into bottles and creating rPET scarcity for apparel, Ravel provides a new supply chain - transparent and low-carbon. By recovering value from blended textile waste, Ravel enables brands to meet ambitious sustainability goals and regulatory demands without compromising on cost or quality.Ravel’s pre-seed funding round brings together a group of highly impactful climate-focused investors. At One Ventures, the lead, specializes in backing deep-tech solutions that align humanity with nature and deliver transformative change. Collateral Good, a significant participant, is an Article 9 fund under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), reflecting its commitment to measure more sustainable outcomes through rigorous analysis."At Collateral Good, we only invest in groundbreaking solutions that drive sustainability and innovation. Ravel’s pioneering approach to textile recycling addresses one of the fashion industry's most pressing challenges—blended fibre waste. Their closed-loop purification process offers a scalable, energy-efficient alternative to traditional recycling, ensuring high-purity textile derived rPET while significantly reducing carbon emissions and landfill waste. With strong partnerships and a clear pathway to commercialization, we are excited to support Ravel as they lead the charge toward a truly circular textile economy." - Collateral GoodCollaborative Fund, Climate Capital, Betterway Ventures, and Moonstone VC bring additional expertise within the climate sector and deep networks in the global apparel space. Together, these investors underscore the immense potential and industry confidence in Ravel’s solution.“The hallmark of a lasting technoeconomic advantage is if a technology creates a win on physics fundamentals, which means they use less matter, energy, space or time to produce a product,” remarked Helen Lin, Partner at At One Ventures. “Of all the numerous and various textile recycling companies trying to solve the textile waste problem that I’ve seen, Ravel is unique in the market in that it has the clear technoeconomic win on all fronts. Their process has the fastest throughput, lowest energy consumption, and is the most resource-efficient while being truly closed loop and producing high purity PET.”About Ravel:Ravel is revolutionizing textile recycling with its proprietary purification recycling technology, designed to recover and repurpose blended fibers with minimal waste. The company aims to unlock the circular economy for the fashion industry by transforming blended fiber textile waste into high-quality materials that seamlessly reintegrate into global supply chains. Ravel will create a future where textile production and consumption are part of a sustainable, closed-loop system. For more information, visit www.RavelFuture.com About At One Ventures:At One Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in a world where humanity becomes a net positive to nature. They do this by backing companies with early-stage disruptive deep tech that has the potential to upend the unit economics of established industries while dramatically reducing their footprint on the planet, or pioneering industries that are actively regenerative. For more information, visit www.atoneventures.com

