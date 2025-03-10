Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,208 in the last 365 days.

NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management to hold public hearing on Mid-Currituck Bridge CAMA application

 The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will hold a public hearing on March 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Town of Duck’s Town Hall, 1200 Duck Road, to hear public comment on North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and North Carolina Turnpike Authority’s (NCTA) Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) application for the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge project.

NCDEQ gave notice as required by GS 113A-119(b) in Feb. 2025 that NCDOT’s application for a CAMA permit was received complete on January 7, 2025, for the Mid-Currituck Bridge Project (TIP No. R-2576) over Currituck Sound from Aydlett to south of Corolla, and related existing roadway improvements in Currituck and Dare Counties. NCDOT’s CAMA application may be examined at the DCM office at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City during normal business hours or online.

Public Hearing Details

When: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 5-7 p.m. (in-person only)

Where: Town of Duck’s Town Hall

1200 Duck Road, Duck, NC

Register: Speaker registration opens at 4 p.m. onsite via sign-in sheet.

The public is invited to submit comments in writing or at the hearing. Speaker time may be limited at the discretion of the hearing officer depending on the number of registered speakers.

Comment period closes: April 17, 2025

Comments may be mailed to Tancred Miller, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557 or emailed to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “Mid-Currituck CAMA application” in the subject line.

All comments will be considered in making the final permit decision. Notice of the permit decision in this matter will be provided upon written request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management to hold public hearing on Mid-Currituck Bridge CAMA application

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more