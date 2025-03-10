NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management to hold public hearing on Mid-Currituck Bridge CAMA application

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will hold a public hearing on March 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Town of Duck’s Town Hall, 1200 Duck Road, to hear public comment on North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and North Carolina Turnpike Authority’s (NCTA) Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) application for the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge project.

NCDEQ gave notice as required by GS 113A-119(b) in Feb. 2025 that NCDOT’s application for a CAMA permit was received complete on January 7, 2025, for the Mid-Currituck Bridge Project (TIP No. R-2576) over Currituck Sound from Aydlett to south of Corolla, and related existing roadway improvements in Currituck and Dare Counties. NCDOT’s CAMA application may be examined at the DCM office at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City during normal business hours or online.

Public Hearing Details

When: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 5-7 p.m. (in-person only)

Where: Town of Duck’s Town Hall

1200 Duck Road, Duck, NC

Register: Speaker registration opens at 4 p.m. onsite via sign-in sheet.

The public is invited to submit comments in writing or at the hearing. Speaker time may be limited at the discretion of the hearing officer depending on the number of registered speakers.

Comment period closes: April 17, 2025

Comments may be mailed to Tancred Miller, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557 or emailed to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “Mid-Currituck CAMA application” in the subject line.

All comments will be considered in making the final permit decision. Notice of the permit decision in this matter will be provided upon written request.