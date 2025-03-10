NCDEQ Division of Water Resources now accepting grant proposals to address flood resiliency, stream restoration and water-based recreation

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is now accepting proposals for projects that address flood reduction or flood resiliency in key river basins in the state. In addition, DWR is also accepting proposals statewide for projects that address stream restoration, water-based restoration and water management.

In response to a $5 million allocation from the NC Flood Resiliency Blueprint within DEQ’s Division of Mitigation Services, DWR is seeking proposals for flood mitigation projects such as water retention, floodplain restoration or nature-based flood mitigation efforts in the Cape Fear, French Broad, Lumber, Neuse, Tar Pamlico and White Oak river basins.

These flood resiliency grants are a one-time funding opportunity, and are open to units of local government including counties, cities, towns or regional councils of government. Local governments are welcome to partner with non-governmental organizations. Applications will be accepted until June 30.

Priority will be given to shovel-ready projects that provide the most significant flood reduction or flood resiliency benefits. The grant funding can be used to cover up to 66.67% of construction costs, while the grantee is responsible for the remaining percentage of nonfederal construction costs.

In addition, DWR is also seeking proposals for stream restoration, water-based recreation and water management projects through the current spring 2025 application cycle of the Water Resources Development Grant Program.

The State & Local Projects program provides cost-sharing grants of up to 50% of non-federal project costs for stream restoration, water-based restoration and water management projects. Grants are also offered for stream restoration projects on agricultural lands that are cost-shared with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). DWR typically receives $3 million for state and local projects, and $2 million for EQIP projects annually. More details can be found in the program overview.