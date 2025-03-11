Pedal to the Children’s Museums of Tacoma and at JBLM for Women’s History Month Storytime for the Whole Family

Children create a custom watercolor and paper globe spinner Create a custom drivers license Pedal Pusher by Mary Boone

Local Tacoma author reads her newest book about the first woman to bike around the world!

My goal is for the stories to be so intriguing that kids who read them can’t wait to tell their adults.” — Mary Boone

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and the Children’s Museum at JBLM will host a special storytime event and activity. Tacoma-based author Mary Boone will read her book Pedal Pusher, which is based on a true story. The events will be accompanied by special activities in the studio where guests can create a bike crown or bike globe spinner. Additionally, the event will have information about bike safety and a station where children can create their own bike driver’s licenses.

The events will be held on the following days and times:

• Children’s Museum of Tacoma, Thursday, March 13, 3 - 5:00pm

• Children’s Museum at JBLM Thursday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

(Visitors will need based access to visit the Children’s Museum at JBLM)

Children’s author Mary Boone has written over 70 books from eating insects and hatching salmon to barrier-breaking women. Her newest picture book, Pedal Pusher, is about the true story of Annie Cohen Kopchovsky. In 1895, Annie became the first woman to bike around the world because two men bet no woman was up to the challenge. She proved them wrong!

“I love writing nonfiction books about people, places, and processes most people have never heard about,” said Mary Boone. “My goal is for the stories to be so intriguing that kids who read them can’t wait to tell their adults: ‘You’re never going to believe what I learned today.’ I believe Pedal Pusher is one of those surprising stories.”

Each month, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and the Children’s Museum at JBLM honor a cultural heritage month by inviting community organizations, local authors, and artists to host special activities for museum visitors. Admission to the Museums is always donation only, called Pay As You Will, which ensures that all families can have access to high-quality and enriching experiences.

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma and the Children’s Museum at JBLM is powered by the nonprofit organization Greentrike. Greentrike is a creator of playful experiences such as Play to Learn, Preschool Powered by Play, Cares Kits, Monarch Diaper Bank, and Expanded Learning Opportunities.

