Transformation Lead Unveils New HQ & Secure 2025 Initiative to Strengthen Businesses and Workforce Security

Transformation Lead marks 9 years of impact with a Ribbon Cutting and Secure 2025 launch, helping businesses safeguard operations and drive innovation.

GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformation Lead LLC proudly announces the grand opening of its new Headquarters and Technology Training Center, a space designed to help businesses, professionals, and communities gain the skills and resources needed to thrive in the digital economy. This event also marks nine years of empowering businesses through technology, reinforcing Transformation Lead’s commitment to equipping organizations with the tools to innovate, protect their operations, and foster economic growth.As part of this milestone, Transformation Lead is launching 'Secure 2025: Empowering Businesses for a Safer Tomorrow,' an initiative dedicated to helping organizations safeguard their data, mitigate cyber threats, and future-proof their business operations against emerging security challenges.The Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Ceremony, held at 2060 E Exchange Place, Suite 201, Tucker, GA 30084, welcomed local government officials, business leaders, and technology professionals to explore how Transformation Lead’s expanded services will drive workforce development and strengthen business resilience.Providing Businesses with the Tools to SucceedThe new center will serve as a hub for:• Corporate Training Solutions to help companies upskill their workforce and stay competitive.• IT Certification Programs (CompTIA, DoD-approved training) to prepare professionals for cybersecurity, AI, and cloud computing careers.• Emerging Technology Education to help businesses and individuals stay ahead of digital transformation.• Digital Literacy & Workforce Development Programs to bridge the skills gap and create pathways to employment.• Cybersecurity Training & Consulting to protect businesses from costly breaches and reputational damage.'Secure 2025'—Empowering Businesses to Protect Their FutureCyber threats are growing, and businesses of all sizes need proactive cybersecurity strategies to safeguard their operations. Through Secure 2025, Transformation Lead is providing organizations with expert guidance and customized solutions to reduce risk and strengthen their security posture.Services include:• vCISO Services – Helping businesses establish cybersecurity leadership without the expense of a full-time executive.• Cybersecurity Training – Educating employees to be the first line of defense against cyber threats.• Risk Management & Compliance – Ensuring businesses meet security regulations and avoid costly penalties.• Incident Response Services – Rapid detection and recovery solutions to minimize downtime and financial losses.• Cloud Security Solutions – Protecting sensitive data while enabling digital transformation.“Every day, businesses face increasing cybersecurity risks that can lead to devastating financial and reputational losses,” said Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, CEO of Transformation Lead LLC. “With Secure 2025, we are committed to giving companies the knowledge, strategies, and hands-on support they need to stay protected, innovate with confidence, and build a sustainable future.”Strengthening Community & Economic GrowthTransformation Lead’s expansion is about more than just business—it’s about creating opportunities for individuals and communities to build generational wealth through technology careers. The event featured remarks from Mayor Frank Auman of the City of Tucker and Mayor Donya Sartor of the City of Jonesboro, emphasizing the role of workforce development in local economies. The Dekalb Chamber of Commerce and Atlanta Black Chambers also showed their support, highlighting the power of strategic partnerships in driving community impact.Event Highlights:• Welcome & Opening Remarks – Dekalb Chamber of Commerce & City Officials• Spotlight on Innovation & Growth – Sasha Smith, Technology Strategist, City of Atlanta’s Office of the Mayor, Technology & Innovation, and Blacks in Technology• Business Partnerships & Growth – Sharp Business Solutions representatives Hans-Erik Johnsen & Allen Fenters• Client Success Stories – James Carter, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta• Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony• Networking & Collaboration – Connecting businesses, industry experts, and community leadersBuilding a Safer, More Innovative FutureThrough its expanded services and Secure 2025, Transformation Lead is helping businesses and professionals stay ahead of emerging threats, close the digital skills gap, and create lasting economic opportunities. By offering tailored training, cybersecurity expertise, and IT workforce development programs, the organization is ensuring that companies and individuals alike have the tools to succeed in an evolving digital landscape.For more information on Transformation Lead LLC and the Secure 2025 initiative, please visit https://transformationlead.com/ or contact us as follows:Media Contact:

