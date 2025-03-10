DPS Seizes More Than Six Million Dollars’ Worth of Cocaine (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than six million dollars’ worth of cocaine in Hidalgo Co. as part of Operation Lone Star.

On March 6, DPS Special Agents and Troopers responded to the Pharr Port of Entry regarding a 2019 white International truck-tractor semitrailer suspected of narcotics smuggling by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). After a secondary inspection, DPS Special Agents recovered 150 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine concealed in the vehicle’s cargo area. The cocaine weighed more than 500 pounds and has an estimated street value of $6.8 million.

The driver, Mario Robledo, 33, from Mexico, was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Hidalgo Co Jail. DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division is further investigating this case.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)