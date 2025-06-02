10 Most Wanted Fugitive Captured in Van Zandt Co. Following SWAT Standoff

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of Trevor Rhea McEuen—a fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List—early this morning following an hours-long SWAT standoff in Van Zandt Co. A Texas Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for his arrest.

Trevor Rhea McEuen, 33, was taken into custody at a residence along US-80 in Grand Saline. While searching for McEuen, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Rangers, the US Marshals Service and Kaufman Co. Sheriff’s Office corroborated investigative efforts and determined he was hiding at the Van Zandt Co. residence. Early this morning, Kaufman Co. Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams, assisted by members of the US Marshals Task Force, executed a search warrant at the home and captured McEuen.

McEuen was wanted out of Kaufman Co. for capital murder by terror threat, murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following his suspected involvement in the 2023 killing of 35-year-old Aaron Martinez in Forney. On May 5, 2025, McEuen failed to appear for his scheduled court date. He had removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and left his residence—leading to a nearly monthlong manhunt which ended this morning. An additional warrant for his arrest was issued out of Van Zandt Co. for arson of a habitation on May 6, 2025. More information on McEuen’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 31 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including eight sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-058)