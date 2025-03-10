AsedaSciences and Excelra Announce a Co-Marketing Agreement to Deliver a Unified Data Platform for Small Molecules

Strategic agreement combines industry-leading data sets into a single, easy-to-use platform to support AI-driven insights earlier in Drug Discovery

Integration of the GOSTAR and 3RnD platforms enables us to provide unique insights into the small molecule universe, helping scientists in their efforts to develop safer and more sustainable compounds” — Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences AG

SHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assessing small molecule toxicity remains a significant challenge in drug development, requiring early and accurate assessment of the potential risks. To tackle this, AsedaSciences and Excelra are collaborating to combine their respective data sets into a single, easy to use platform. AsedaSciences is a leading innovator in generating, analyzing, and visualizing high-quality predictive small molecule data and Excelra is a leading global data and digital insights organization.This strategic agreement with Excelra aims to co-market and expand the reach of AsedaSciences' groundbreaking 3RnDplatform, which will be strengthened with Excelra's 10M+ chemical structure and growing GOSTARdatabase. This sets a new benchmark for information consolidation and providing content accessibility through a single, easy-to-use interface for the scientific community.AsedaSciences' 3RnD platform establishes a new standard for integrating and visualizing high-quality data from validated non-animal testing approaches, known as New Approach Methods (NAMs). These methods enable early identification of small molecule toxicity risks, aiding in the selection and prioritization of safer compounds. This cloud-based, AI-driven tool allows scientists to quickly visualize and interpret the relationship between chemical structures and biological effects. By incorporating GOSTAR, a comprehensive small molecule database offering rich structure-activity relationship (SAR) insights, AsedaSciences strengthens its commitment to delivering integrated solutions that enhance the selection and progression of safer drug candidates.This agreement underscores both companies' shared dedication to enhancing drug discovery and development while prioritizing patient and environmental safety and sustainability. Through this collaboration, scientists worldwide will gain access to advanced tools, data, and curated information on millions of compound structures – all within an intuitive platform. This will streamline workflows, accelerate decision-making, and enhance productivity earlier in drug discovery."Partnering with Excelra is a strategic step towards amplifying AsedaSciences’ commitment to supporting global drug discovery efforts through data integration and visual transformation to support the design of safer compounds and improve productivity," said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. "Integration of the GOSTAR and 3RnD platforms enables us to provide unique insights into the small molecule universe, helping scientists in their efforts to develop safer and more sustainable compounds.""We are excited to collaborate with AsedaSciences, a company that aligns with our values and vision for the future of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries," said Norman Azoulay, VP of Platforms & Data, Excelra. "By integrating the GOSTAR data within 3RnD, we provide access to our wealth of small molecules to the broader scientific community. This helps them tap into high-quality information and advance their small molecule programs while promoting safer design and environmental stewardship."This co-marketing agreement between AsedaSciences and Excelra takes effect immediately. Both companies are committed to ensuring seamless integration and to jointly marketing the enhanced capabilities to their global customer bases.For more information about AsedaSciences and the 3RnD platform, please visit AsedaSciences Home and 3RnD Home For additional details on Excelra and the GOSTAR platform, please visit Excelra | Data Science and informatics services

