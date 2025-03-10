SBRBN Expands Its Cultural Influence with the Launch of The SBRBN Podcast, Hosted by Scottie and Tallie Spencer

Tallie Spencer and Scottie Sbrbn podcast logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBRBN, the go-to platform for all things Los Angeles culture, is taking its influence to the next level with the launch of The SBRBN Podcast ( @sbrbnpod ). Hosted by SBRBN founder Scottie and journalist Tallie Spencer, the weekly visual podcast will dive into the latest news, entertainment, and cultural moments shaping LA.Since its inception, SBRBN has built a highly engaged community by spotlighting the best in LA’s nightlife, food, fashion, music, and entrepreneurial scenes. Now, the platform is bringing that same energy to a new format, offering listeners insightful conversations, trend analysis, and exclusive guest appearances from some of the city’s most influential figures.“We’ve built SBRBN as a space where people can discover what’s happening in LA, and now with the podcast, we get to take that to another level,” says Scottie. “This is more than just a show. It’s a conversation about the culture, the people, and the stories that make LA what it is.”Co-host Tallie adds, “LA is always evolving, and The SBRBN Podcast is here to document and discuss it all. Whether it’s the hottest new restaurant, an emerging artist, or a major cultural shift, we’re tapping in and bringing our audience with us.”New episodes of The SBRBN Podcast will drop weekly, available on YouTube (@TheSbrbn). Listeners can expect candid discussions, guest features, and deep dives into the city’s changing landscape.Follow @SBRBNLA and the new podcast page @sbrbnpod on Instagram for updates, exclusive clips, and behind-the-scenes content from the podcast.Follow Co-Hosts @sccottiee and @TallieSpencer on Instagram for more.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact:J@sbrbnla.com

