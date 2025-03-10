Sunday Health and Re:Cognition Health Form Collaboration to Transform Cognitive Care and Delay Dementia

Sunday Health is pioneering a new model of cognitive care, designed to increase access, improve outcomes, and support both patients and healthcare providers.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday Health , Inc., a provider of personalized cognitive care, and Re:Cognition Health , a leader in clinical trials and FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s and related dementias, today announced a strategic collaboration to improve early diagnosis, treatment access, and long-term cognitive care for individuals experiencing mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia. By working together, Re:Cognition Health and Sunday Health aim to close critical gaps in cognitive care and offer patients access to the latest clinical trials and new pharmacological treatments for MCI and Alzheimer’s disease.“At Sunday Health, we believe that early diagnosis and interventions, including addressing modifiable risk factors, are key to delaying or preventing dementia and extending personal agency for as long as possible,” said Maria Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunday Health. “Working together with Re:Cognition Health, we can help patients quickly learn about and gain access to relevant clinical trials as well as the latest FDA-approved treatments (Leqembi and Kisunla) for MCI and early Alzheimer’s.”“Our collaboration with Sunday Health enhances our ability to deliver the latest advancements in cognitive care, strengthening the connection between early intervention, clinical trial access, and ongoing support.,” said Dr. Emer MacSweeney, Founder and CEO of Re:Cognition Health. “Patients who are not eligible for clinical trials or the latest infusion therapies can still enroll in Sunday Health’s comprehensive, personalized cognitive care model to get help managing their condition and retain independence as long as possible.”• A New Model for Cognitive Care This collaboration unites science-backed, preventive and longitudinal cognitive care with clinical trials and FDA-approved therapies, ensuring that patients receive seamless support at every stage. Those concerned about cognitive decline can explore new treatments and research opportunities and also transition smoothly between prevention strategies, early screening, diagnosis, and ongoing, proactive cognitive care.• Faster Access and Support for Primary Care Clinicians This collaboration also helps primary care clinicians connect patients with cognitive care faster. In the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region, neurology appointment wait times can exceed six months, leaving individuals experiencing memory concerns without timely support. As demand for specialized cognitive care grows, the shortage of specialists continues to pose challenges. Sunday Health and Re:Cognition Health provide a streamlined referral process that allows primary care providers to quickly connect patients with specialized assessments, treatment pathways, and clinical trial opportunities—ensuring they receive the right care at the right time and transforming access to cognitive health services.• Empowering Patients Through Innovation, Data, and Personalized Care Beyond clinical care, Sunday Health and Re:Cognition Health will work together to improve patient education and raise awareness about important new research, including the 2024 Lancet Commission on Dementia report, which states that proactive lifestyle interventions can help prevent or delay dementia in over 40% of cases. Sunday Health and Re:Cognition Health will co-develop webinars, digital resources, and community outreach initiatives to help individuals and caregivers understand these preventative approaches and navigate the dynamic landscape of cognitive health.Initially launching in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which includes Re:Cognition Health’s Fairfax, VA center, the collaboration will expand to Texas and Illinois, where Re:Cognition Health also operates.About Sunday Health: Sunday Health is pioneering a new model of cognitive care, designed to increase access, improve outcomes, and support both patients and healthcare providers. By focusing on mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and early-stage dementia, it provides proactive, evidence-based care before patients reach a crisis point. Sunday Health’s approach prioritizes early intervention, prevention, and continuous monitoring to help patients maintain cognitive function and independence for longer. Sunday Health is accepting new patients in the DC-MD-VA region with little wait time. Medicare Part B and major commercial insurance are accepted, and patients can be seen via telehealth or in-person in the practice’s Vienna, VA office.About Re:Cognition Health: Re:Cognition Health is a leading brain and mind clinic dedicated to advancing the diagnosis, treatment and care of individuals experiencing cognitive impairment. With nearly 15 years at the forefront of brain health in the UK, the organization expanded to the U.S. in 2018, establishing its first center in Fairfax, Virginia. Specializing in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for disease-modifying treatments targeting mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer’s disease, Re:Cognition Health’s U.S. centers are led by renowned neurologist Dr. Raymond Scott Turner. In addition to its six UK clinics, the company operates centers in Washington, D.C., Houston, Chicago, and Dallas-Fort Worth, providing access to international clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and other neurological conditions. The multidisciplinary team takes a patient-centered approach, integrating cutting-edge research and evidence-based treatments to drive global progress in neurodegenerative disease therapies.

