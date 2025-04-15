Flottweg Features Separation Solutions for Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Fermentation Processes

The Sedicanter® combines the advantages of disc separators and decanter centrifuges.

Visit Flottweg at the Powder & Bulk Show to learn about technology used for hygienic separation for pharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology applications.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an almost infinite variety of processes, products, and methods in the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The goal of manufacturers is to produce a high-quality material while minimizing losses during the production process.

Discover how Flottweg Separation Technology is used to separate the recyclable material from the biomass at the 2024 International Powder & Bulk Conference & Exhibition at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL April 29 – May 1, 2025.

“Our decanters and separators are high-quality machines with numerous functions and automatic processes; they contribute to a high yield and consistently high product quality,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Lee Betkowski.

“Flottweg has decades of experience creating separation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Our centrifuges are characterized by the highest hygienic standards, flexibility, and "Made in Germany" product quality. Thanks to our worldwide service network, we can guarantee maximum availability of our machines for the continuous production of your products.”

In industrial biotechnology, fermentation processes are a key process step. Flottweg decanters, Sedicanter®, separators and nozzle separators can be used to efficiently separate a wide variety of fermentation products from a biomass.

The International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition, also known as “The Powder Show,” is the only event in the western hemisphere bringing together the powder & bulk solids handling and dry processing sector — the community of OEMs, process engineers, and executives whose activity accounts for 70% of the manufacturing lifecycle of every product on earth.

