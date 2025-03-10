TIB Chemicals AG. Announces Acquisition of Reaxis Inc, a Pittsburgh based Chemical Manufacturer

Reaxis, a Pittsburgh-based specialty chemical manufacturing company, has been acquired by TIB Chemicals AG., expanding capabilities for both organizations.

With Reaxis now part of the TIB family, we are well-positioned to enhance and expand our technical solutions to meet market demands.” — Dr. Brett L Allen, President of Reaxis Inc

MCDONALD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIB Chemicals AG , headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire Reaxis Inc., headquartered in McDonald, Pennsylvania. This acquisition marks the rejoining of the two organizations after 20 years of operating independently from one another, expanding the capabilities of both organizations by leveraging Reaxis’s locations, staff, and research to bolster the capabilities of TIB Chemical.Dr Michael Grün, CEO of TIB Chemicals AG, stated, "By acquiring Reaxis Inc., we are strengthening our presence in the North American market and reinforcing our position as a global leader in tin chemicals, particularly tin catalysts . Together, TIB Chemicals AG and Reaxis Inc. are poised to continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of global markets.”“We are thrilled about the reunion of Reaxis Inc. and TIB Chemicals, two companies with a strong presence in metal additive chemicals and catalysts. With Reaxis now part of the TIB family, we are well-positioned to enhance and expand our technical solutions to meet market demands.” – Dr. Brett L Allen, President of Reaxis Inc.About TIB Chemicals AG:TIB Chemicals AG is a globally oriented, mid-sized company specializing in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality chemicals. With a diverse portfolio of over 1,000 products spanning basic chemicals, inorganic specialty chemicals, and coating systems, TIB serves a wide range of international customers through its locations in three countries.About Reaxis Inc:The history of Reaxis dates back to 1965 with Pitt Processing and Manufacturing Company, later to be known as Pitt Metals and Chemicals Inc. Today, Reaxis Inc. has two manufacturing facilities, as well as and an R&D center located in Pittsburgh, PA, where the focus is the manufacture of specialty metal additive chemicals for a variety of markets including coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, metal finishing, advanced battery applications, and glass.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.