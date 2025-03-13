Edward Packard’s Bestselling Classic Choose Your Own Adventure Book, The Cave of Time, Back in Print After 25 Years

The Cave of Time by Edward Packard Choose Your Own Adventure logo

WAITSFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cave of Time by Edward Packard, the first book released in the bestselling Choose Your Own Adventure series in 1979, returns to print on August 5, 2025 ($8.99, paperback). Unavailable for twenty-five years and with more than 17 million copies sold, The Cave of Time will be re-issued by Chooseco with the original 1980’s cover art and line illustrations, a request from GenX fans eager to share the instant classic with today’s readers.In addition, The Cave of Time will also be available as part of a four-volume gift set, The Retro Box (publication date September 30, 2025; $35.99, paperbacks), with three additional classic titles: By Balloon to the Sahara by D. Terman, Space and Beyond and Journey Under the Sea, both by R. A. Montgomery, all featuring cover designs and interior illustrations from the original editions.Five more fan favorites from the Packard canon will be released: The Mystery of Chimney Rock on November 4, 2025; Your Code Name is Jonah and Who Killed Harlowe Thrombey? in spring 2026; and Inside UFO 54-40 and The Underground Kingdom in fall 2026.“Edward Packard’s books have been a Choose Your Own Adventure touchstone for the series’ original fans and have been long sought after for a reason. Unique and inventive, they play with the interactive format in fun and groundbreaking ways,” says Chooseco Publisher Shannon Gilligan. “These re-issued editions will be treasured by readers old and new, and we’re thrilled to finally make this a reality.”Edward Packard adds, “I'm delighted that a new generation of young readers will be enjoying some of my favorite Choose Your Own Adventure books.”For reluctant readers, The Cave of Time may be the book to get 9- to 12-year-olds reading as it did when first released. For fans around the world, the reissuing of The Cave of Time is a landmark publishing event.

