Hybrid Design Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hybrid Design , a business specializing in design and branding, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC Pacific, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States."This moment isn't just about certification—it's about continuing to push boundaries in an industry that still has work to do in achieving gender equality," says Hybrid Design Founder Dora Drimalas. "It means being part of a growing movement of women-led firms that are shaping the future of design."While women comprise over half of the design industry, only 24% occupy leadership roles. Additionally, less than 1% of agencies are female-owned, offering further proof a gender leadership gap remains in the design industry. Earning WBENC certification as Hybrid enters its 24th year is both a milestone and a statement. With women-owned agencies rare, this certification formally recognizes what Hybrid has always stood for—a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and leadership driven by creativity, not convention.The thorough WBENC Certification process has confirmed that Hybrid's business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.From the start, Hybrid Design has valued collaboration and creating opportunities for underrepresented voices. Becoming officially certified as a women-owned business acknowledges this and allows the agency to engage with like-minded partners that prioritize supplier diversity and expand its network within the WBEND community. It also reinforces Hybrid's ongoing commitment to supporting and amplifying diverse perspectives—both in the creative industry and in the work it does."As a majority women-owned studio, the certification opens the door to new opportunities, partnerships, and conversations while reinforcing our core belief–great design thrives on diverse perspectives and fearless leadership, says Drimalas. "I look forward to connecting with like-minded organizations to push creative as well as gender boundaries."By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, empowering women as leaders and bringing about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.More than anything, it officially recognizes who Hybrid Design already is—a woman-led agency with 24 years of creative leadership—while opening new doors for meaningful, values-driven collaboration.

