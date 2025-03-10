St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child, and Assault on protected professional
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001894
TROOPER: Kimberly Elmore
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 @ 2203 hours
LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child, and Assault on protected professional
ACCUSED: Haley Liberty
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence on Main Street in the Town of St Johnsbury, VT. Further investigation determined that the victim had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and was committed in the presence of a child. The accused, Haley Liberty, while being taken into custody, assaulted a Trooper. Haley was lodged at NECC on $500.00 bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Caledonia County for 03/10/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/10/2025 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
