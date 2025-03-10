St Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child, and Assault on protected professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001894

TROOPER: Kimberly Elmore

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 @ 2203 hours

LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child, and Assault on protected professional

ACCUSED: Haley Liberty

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence on Main Street in the Town of St Johnsbury, VT. Further investigation determined that the victim had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and was committed in the presence of a child. The accused, Haley Liberty, while being taken into custody, assaulted a Trooper. Haley was lodged at NECC on $500.00 bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Caledonia County for 03/10/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/10/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: St Johnsbury, VT

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Attached