Turkey Hunting Workshop to Be Held on April 12 at Owl Brook

March 10, 2025

Holderness, NH – Learn about the exciting sport of turkey hunting at a free workshop being offered at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. The workshop will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Registration for the workshop must be completed online. To register visit Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game.

“This workshop is highly recommended for anyone looking for tips and techniques that can help them become a successful turkey hunter,” said Tom Flynn, Manager of Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center. “Whether you are a novice or an experienced turkey hunter, this class is a great way to prepare for this May’s opening morning.”

Dave Priebe, a long-time Hunter Education Instructor and Quaker Boy Turkey Calls Pro Staff Member, will cover the basics of turkey hunting including tactics for success, calling, and turkey-hunting safety considerations. Fish and Game’s Turkey Project Leader Dan Ellingwood will talk about the natural history, biology, and behavior of wild turkeys.

The workshop will also include a session outdoors covering decoy placement and set up, so attendees should come prepared for outdoor conditions and bring their own lunch.

New Hampshire’s spring gobbler season runs from May 1 through May 31. The state’s youth turkey hunting weekend will take place April 26 and 27, 2025.

For more information on Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center.

