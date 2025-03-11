SleepScore Labs’ Digital Sleep Program First to Demonstrate Positive Results in Randomized Controlled Trial

Dr. Watson says that evidence based sleep technologies like SleepScore can make a substantial difference to health

Study of over 600 participants showed gains in sleep quality, using hyper-personalized sleep journeys and reimbursement in Germany’s health insurance system

Sleep optimization positively impacts all aspects of human health. This important work by Munt and colleagues demonstrates consumer sleep technologies can deliver substantial benefits to people” — —Dr. Nate Watson, M.D.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleepScore Labs today announced the publication of a randomized controlled trial (RCT) in the Journal of Sleep Research showcasing the efficacy of its digital sleep improvement program. The study confirms that SleepScore's personalized & dynamic digital sleep coaching platform significantly improved sleep quality among individuals with mild-to-moderate sleep disturbances."This new publication in the Journal of Sleep Research is a testament to our ethos of a science-first future in scalable consumer sleep technology—moving beyond measurement validation, we're now demonstrating efficacy and meaningful sleep improvements that truly matter to consumers."—Dr. Elie Gottlieb, Ph.D., Lead Applied Sleep Scientist at SleepScore Labs and co-investigator of the trial________________________________________Study Overview and Key FindingsTo explore whether SleepScore's digital behavioral platform could help adults with subclinical sleep issues, researchers enrolled more than 600 participants in a multi-month randomized controlled trial. Led by Professor Christoph Schoebel – a key opinion leader and physician in sleep medicine in Germany – the study's findings confirm SleepScore's potential to boost sleep quality and underscore the broader promise of consumer sleep technologies in addressing unmet sleep needs.Highlights from the publication, which can be read in full here, include:• Over 600 Participants, Randomly AssignedIndividuals with subclinical poor sleep were split between a waitlist (control) or the Dein Schlaf. Dein Tag. app powered by SleepScore and followed-up at 6 and 12-weeks.• Personalized, Evidence-Based Digital Sleep CoachingThe SleepScore app combines objective data from sonar-based sleep tracking with tailored behavioral and cognitive strategies rooted in sleep hygiene and circadian science.• Significant, Lasting Benefits to Sleep QualityAfter 6 weeks, multiple self-reported sleep-quality measures improved significantly in the app group compared to controls, with gains maintained through 12 weeks. Notably, both "frequent" and "occasional" users benefited."Sleep optimization positively impacts all aspects of human physiology. This important work by Munt and colleagues demonstrates consumer sleep technologies can foster and promote this optimization. As such, these technologies put the power of sleep improvement in the hands of the general public."—Dr. Nate Watson, M.D., current chair of SleepScore's Scientific Advisory Board and former president of both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and American Board of Sleep Medicine.________________________________________Enabling Hyper-Personalized Sleep Journeys Through API IntegrationsBuilding on these results, SleepScore recently released a suite of data and coaching APIs that allow partners—ranging from wellness platforms to wearable-device providers—to embed longitudinal data and hyper-personalized sleep journeys directly into their offerings. By tapping into cutting-edge data, behavioral, and sleep science, partners can offer users real-time digital sleep coaching and tailored advice throughout their sleep journey.________________________________________Successful Results Pave Way for German Government ReimbursementOn the strength of this RCT, SleepScore has obtained full reimbursement from Germany's public insurers, granting 74 million insured individuals nationwide access to its digital sleep intervention. Recognized as the world's second-largest healthcare market after the US, Germany enacted its Digital Healthcare Act in 2015 to advance preventive care and innovation. SleepScore's reimbursement milestone underscores the promise of expanding similar programs throughout the European Union.About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world's sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 400 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.

