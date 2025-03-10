Sam Ash is Back: Legendary Music Retailer Returns in a New Digital Era

Sam Ash Music is Back with Sam Ash Direct an Online Music and Sound Megastore with Expert Advice and Fast Free Shipping

The legendary music retailer transitions to a digital-first model, bringing musicians top gear, great prices, and expert advice online

Sam Ash isn’t gone—it’s evolved. We’re bringing the same passion, expertise, and legendary service to musicians nationwide in a digital-first format.” — Derek Ash, Director of E-Commerce, Sam Ash Direct

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicians, rejoice! The iconic 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐬𝐡 brand is alive and thriving—this time, in an exciting new digital form. Following the closure of its retail stores in 2024, the historic music retailer has been reborn as 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐬𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭, an online destination dedicated to serving musicians and audio professionals nationwide.

Founded in 1924 by Sam Ash in a small Brooklyn storefront, the company grew under the leadership of his sons, Jerry and Paul, and later his grandsons, who expanded the business into a true nationwide music retail brand with stores from coast to coast. However, in early 2024, financial challenges led to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and the closure of its physical stores.

Just as the music community mourned the loss of this legendary institution, a new era emerged. In September 2024, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐧𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, a respected, family-owned music company, acquired the Sam Ash brand and intellectual property. With decades of experience as one of the largest distributors of musical instruments and pro audio equipment in the world, The Gonher Group saw the potential to continue the Sam Ash legacy as a digital-first retailer.

𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: 𝗦𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝘀𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲

Now live, Sam Ash Direct is bringing musicians the same top-quality selection of musical instruments, pro audio gear, and live sound equipment—all available at samash.com.

Sam Ash Direct has retained close relationships with leading brands, ensuring musicians continue to have access to the deep selection and ultra-competitive pricing that have always defined the Sam Ash experience.

But what truly sets Sam Ash Direct apart is its unparalleled customer service. Many of the company’s most experienced sales professionals have joined the "Gear Expert Team," offering customers the same family-style treatment, exclusive discounts, and personalized expert guidance that made Sam Ash legendary. Now, this service is available via phone, chat, and email—in both English and Spanish.

To celebrate the Sam Ash Direct Grand Opening, customers can enjoy major sitewide discounts when they connect with a Gear Expert at 𝟖𝟎𝟎-𝟒𝟕𝟐-𝟔𝟐𝟕𝟒 or via web chat at samash.com.

“We want musicians to know that Sam Ash isn’t gone—it’s just evolved,” says Derek Ash, Director of E-Commerce for Sam Ash Direct and great-grandson of Sam Ash. “Our commitment to serving musicians remains unchanged. We’re bringing the same passion, expertise, and personalized customer service that made Sam Ash special—now in a digital-first format that allows us to serve musicians nationwide with even greater convenience.”

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐫𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐬𝐡: 𝐀 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

The relaunch of Sam Ash Direct represents more than just an e-commerce business—it’s a continuation of a rich musical legacy. The new partnership with The Gonher Group brings deep expertise in logistics and retail technology, ensuring that Sam Ash’s digital presence will evolve into a state-of-the-art e-commerce experience with support from a passionate team of Gear Experts who share their customers' love for musicianship and the equipment that fuels it.

As part of its future plans, Sam Ash Direct is expanding its offerings to better serve Latino musicians. With the Gonher Group’s strong presence in Latin America, Sam Ash Direct is set to become the ultimate destination for Spanish-speaking musicians, with plans to introduce dedicated content, expanded product selections, and exclusive promotions tailored to Latin music genres.

For 100 years, musicians of all levels—beginners, touring professionals, and legendary artists alike—trusted Sam Ash for their gear needs. Now, that trust lives on in a streamlined online experience, ensuring that musicians continue to have access to the best gear, expert guidance, and the family-oriented service that defined the brand.

As the music industry continues to evolve, Sam Ash Direct is ready to meet the moment—offering a seamless, modern shopping experience while staying true to the values that made it a household name.

🎸 Discover the next generation of Sam Ash at 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡.𝐜𝐨𝐦 —shop top instruments, recording gear, DJ equipment, and more today!

