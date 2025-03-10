King’s Way Christian Schools Appoints New High School Principal

School Seal

King’s Way Christian Schools has recently appointed Marcus Janzen as their new High School Principal.

I’m honored and excited to be taking on the role of high school principal here at King’s Way. ” — Marcus Janzen

Vancouver, WA - King’s Way Christian Schools has recently appointed Marcus Janzen as their new High School Principal. Janzen has been with KWCS for four years, serving as the Assistant High School Principal, and as the Interim High School Principal since August 2024.

Marcus Janzen says “I’m honored and excited to be taking on the role of high school principal here at King’s Way. I get to work with an incredible faculty, amazing families, and the best students on the planet. I’m anticipating a fulfilling and fruitful season over the next several years”



“Marcus is a culture shaper—a leader who inspires, challenges, and builds meaningful connections with students, parents, and staff alike. Throughout his time as interim principal, he has exemplified strong leadership, a deep commitment to our mission, and an unwavering heart for our school community. His ability to cultivate relationships and foster a thriving, Christ-centered environment makes him the ideal person to lead our high school into its next chapter.” states Dr. Tindol, Superintendent of King’s Way Christian Schools.



King’s Way Christian Schools is a private, Christian school and is located at 3606 NE 78th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661. King’s Way Christian Schools is fully accredited by Washington State’s Association of Educational Service Districts (AESD), and meets all requirements for the State of Washington. King’s Way is also a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS).

To learn more about King’s Way Christian Schools, please visit kwcs.org.

